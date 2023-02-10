Who is Angie Craig married to? All about her wife and children in wake of elevator assault incident 

Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig was attacked in the elevator of her Washington, D.C., apartment building on Thursday morning. Chief of staff Nick Coe shared the details of the incident in a statement and said:

“Rep. Craig defended herself from the attacker and suffered bruising, but is otherwise physically okay.”

He continued:

“Rep. Craig called 9-1-1 and the assailant fled the scene of the assault. Rep. Craig is grateful to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department for their quick response and asks for privacy at this time.”

Coe also mentioned that the attacker fled and no evidence showed that the incident was politically motivated. The Metropolitan Police Department later arrested 26-year-old Kendrick Hamlin and charged him with assault.

According to a report by the Metropolitan Police Department, Craig spotted the suspect in her building's lobby when he was “acting erratic as if he was under the influence of an unknown substance.”

The attacker then entered the elevator and reportedly began doing pushups before punching Craig in the chin and grabbing her by the neck. The politician told officials that she threw hot coffee at the suspect in her defense before the man escaped.

The U.S. Capitol Police also said that it is investigating the incident but mentioned that that “there is no indication that the congresswoman was targeted because of her position.”

Angie Craig was elected in 2018 and made history as the first openly LGBTQ member of Congress from her state. She has been married to Cheryl Greene since 2008 and is a proud mother to four adopted children.

What is known about Angie Craig’s wife and children?

Angie Craig has been married to Cheryl Greene since 2008 (Image via @/McPhersonHall/Twitter)

Representative Angie Craig is the first openly LGBTQ+ member of Congress from Minnesota. She has been married to Cheryl Greene since 2008.

Green is the Director of the Welcoming Schools team, a human rights campaign that trains educators to create “safe and affirming spaces for all kids and families across the country.”

She is also a member of the Congressional Families Cancer Prevention Program of the Prevent Cancer Foundation.

According to her online bio, Greene earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education from the University of Arizona and a Master's Degree from Florida Atlantic University in Educational Leadership.

Prior to joining Welcoming Schools, she served as a classroom teacher, school leader and basketball coach for over two decades.

Speaking about the Respect for Marriage Act on July 19, 2022, Rep. Craig shared a photo of her wedding with Greene on Twitter and wrote:

“My wife Cheryl and I got married in 2008, but the federal government did not recognize our marriage for seven more years.”

Angie Craig @AngieCraigMN My wife Cheryl and I got married in 2008, but our marriage was not recognized by the federal government for seven more years.



Today I voted to pass the Respect for Marriage Act because I know firsthand that politicians have no business deciding who you can love or marry. My wife Cheryl and I got married in 2008, but our marriage was not recognized by the federal government for seven more years.Today I voted to pass the Respect for Marriage Act because I know firsthand that politicians have no business deciding who you can love or marry. https://t.co/1uXRx00ppV

Angie Craig and Cheryl Greene have four adopted sons. Although the children mostly stay out of the public eye, reports suggest that all of them have already graduated from college or tech school. One of their sons reportedly graduated from Rosemount High School in 2021.

The family-of-six reportedly lived in Eagan for nearly a decade and recently moved to Prior Lake. Craig is also a strong advocate of the Every Child Deserves a Family Act (ECDF). The act would help end discrimination regarding adoption and foster care for LGBTQ+ parents.

Poll : 0 votes