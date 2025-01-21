Who was Ann Richards? All about Cecile Richards' mother as former president of Planned Parenthood dies at 67

American activist and former President of Planned Parenthood, Cecile Richards, died on Monday, January 20, 2025, at the age of 67. Cecile was battling with brain cancer, which she was diagnosed with in 2023. On January 20, her family shared a statement about her passing away on her official social media accounts, including X and Instagram. It read:

"This morning our beloved Cecile passed away at home, surrounded by her family and her ever-loyal dog, Ollie. Our hearts are broken today but no words can do justice to the joy she brought to our lives."

For the unversed, Cecile Richards was the daughter of Ann Richards, who served as the 45th Governor of Texas from the year 1991 till 1995. After Miriam A. Ferguson, Ann became the second female Governor of Texas. A 2006 The Washington Post article described Ann as a "feminist Democrat."

Born in September 1933 in Lacy Lakeview, Texas, Ann graduated from Baylor University and became a school teacher. In 1955 and 1956, Ann used to teach social studies and history at Fulmore Junior High School in Austin. Later, in 1983, she took office as the Texas State Treasurer. Ann even delivered a speech for Walter Mondale at the 1984 Democratic National Convention.

As of 2025, Ann Richards is the last female Governor of Texas. In 1994, George W. Bush defeated Ann in the then-Texas gubernatorial election. She tied the knot with her high school sweetheart, Dave Richards, and the couple welcomed four children: Cecile, Daniel, Clarke, and Ellen, as per The Washington Post.

After spending a year in Washington, DC, Dave and Ann shifted to Dallas. While Ann was then a homemaker, she would often volunteer in gubernatorial campaign events of Henry B. Gonzalez and Ralph Yarborough, as per The Washington Post. In 1969, the entire family moved to Austin, where Ann Richards continued her volunteer work in the campaigns.

Exploring more about Cecile Richards amid her death on Monday

As aforementioned, Cecile Richards passed away while battling with glioblastoma. According to geneonline.com, Cecile was diagnosed with the condition in 2023. As per the article, one of her first symptoms was having difficulty in writing. This prompted her spouse, Kirk Adams, to return to New York to seek medical assistance.

While the diagnosis happened in 2023, the same wasn't revealed to the public until January 2024. Cecile Richards shared a social media post as well as spoke in an interview with The Cut about her diagnosis in January last year.

Geneonline.com further described glioblastoma as a very severe form of cancer that starts in the brain. Glioblastomas reportedly grow rapidly and are considered Grade IV astrocytomas.

After Cecile Richards' demise, Planned Parenthood shared a tribute on X, in which they wrote:

"As the reproductive freedom movement navigates unchartered territory, we know Cecile would tell us the best way to honor her memory is to suit up (in pink!), link arms, and fight like hell for the health and rights of all people."

The activist's demise has led several netizens to take to social media platforms to offer tributes and condolences.

