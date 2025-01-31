Who is Anna Claire Howland? MAGA partygoer becomes overnight sensation after being featured on viral New York Magazine cover

Southern Methodist University student Anna Claire Howland has become the topic of interest online after being featured in the New York magazine's recent The Cruel Kids' Table issue. Following the debut of the magazine's cover online, netizens were eager to learn the identity of the 21-year-old. Now, she is steadily garnering a following online.

The latest New York magazine edition's cover featured a picture of an all-Caucasian celebration in Washington, D.C., on the eve of President Donald Trump's inauguration. As per Reuters, the picture was taken at the Power 30 Awards, where social media influencers were handed out awards for aiding Trump's reelection.

Many were quick to take to the internet to question fellow internet users as to who the woman pictured in the bottom left corner of the magazine cover was. Since then, she has been making headlines.

Anna Claire Howland is a native of Mountain Brook, Alabama. She has served as the chapter president of the Gamma Phi Chapter of Kappa Gamma at SMU from January to December 2024, according to her LinkedIn profile. As per The Post, the sorority dubbed Howland "Madam President." The sorority at SMU boasts over 240 collegiate women.

She has amassed over 16,000 followers on her 'annaclairehowland' Instagram page, where she frequently shares snippets of her life.

Anna Claire Howland reportedly plans to pursue law after graduation

Evie Magazine reported on January 29, 2025, that Anna Claire is majoring in psychology with a minor in business. They also shared that the social media personality, who is signed with the Ludlow Scout modeling agency, aspires to pursue law after finishing graduation.

The youngster was born to Mary Beth and real estate developer Rob Howland. The Post reported that the trio, alongside Claire's sister, Mary Louise Howland, stay in a 6,800-square-foot mansion that was featured in Birmingham Home & Garden.

As per her sorority chapter's official website, Anna Claire Howland said:

“Kappa has transformed my entire college experience, and I know it will only continue to positively impact my life in the years to come. This chapter gave me a group of girls who I share values and countless memories with, which is irreplaceable. I’m proud and so so grateful, to be sisters with the girls who are this loving, supportive, and bold!”

The website also claims that Anna Claire loves crocheting, reading, exploring new restaurants, cooking during her free time, and going on walks with her friends.

The New York magazine cover also sparked discussion online after conservative commentator Christopher Barnard took to X on January 28, 2025, to state that the cover was cropped to disclude Black people from it. In response, the Black co-host of the event, CJ Pearson, took to the social networking site to state that he, rapper Waka Flocka Flame, and pro boxer Gervonta Davis, who are Black, were in attendance at the January 19 event.

Pearson also tweeted that New York magazine was attempting to spread disinformation about Republicans being racist by cropping out Black people from the cover.

Anna Claire herself had not reacted to the controversy. Meanwhile, Evie Magazine reported that her family also had attended the Washington D.C. event.

The college student herself had not publicly addressed her overnight internet stardom at the time of writing this article.

