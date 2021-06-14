Who is Anne Cline? All about Taryn Manning’s musician girlfriend

Taryn Manning was seen sporting a new piece of jewelry on her ring finger, as the actress recently got engaged to Anne Cline, a popular musician. Her fiancée proposed to Manning at a restaurant in Panama City, Florida.

A video from the event shows Anne Cline standing on stage in front of a microphone. She then jumps down and gets on one knee in front of her Manning, seen overwhelmed with emotion. The latter then placed her hands over Cline’s face and then kissed her.

Another voice was heard off-camera saying:

“I think that’s a yes.”

It is unknown how long Taryn Manning and Anne Cline have been together.

A representative for Manning said both were thrilled about the exciting news. In a statement to TMZ, the 42-year-old said:

“It was the easiest YES I ever said!”

Who is Anne Cline?

Anne Cline is a resident of South Georgia and a famous singer, songwriter, and full-time musician. Her songs would make fans feel like they are living again in the 90s era.

She is also an expert in beatboxing, looping, jumping from the keys back to the guitar, and making realistic trumpet noises with her mouth.

Cline also makes the audience captivated by her genuine passion and spirit for love and music. The artist connects with the audience differently in between and during her songs and has a unique way of making everyone feel a part of it.

In the last few years, Anne Cline has had the opportunity to open for popular artists like Miranda Lambert, Phillip Phillips, Cole Swindell, Puddle of Mudd, among others.

Taryn Manning and Anne Cline have kept their romance out of the spotlight, but they were seen together on a dog walk in March. The former recently spoke about being estranged from her family, and she wishes to reconcile with them.

In a 2017 interview, the actress said:

“I lost my mother, not from death. The hardest part is that my mom is still alive, but we’re estranged. It’s really sad to watch a beautiful relationship crumble over b.s. I feel really hopeful about things coming to an end that have been going on. I’ve lost a lot in my life. That is one of my biggest things, to reconcile with my family and for them to understand my side.”

Manning also said that it is impossible to love someone else if someone can’t love themself.

