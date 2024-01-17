Who was Annelise Sanderson? 18-year-old inmate found dead in prison cell seemed "happy and bubbly" before taking her own life

An inquest was launched on January 15, 2024, to investigate the alleged suicide of 18-year-old Annelise Sanderson, who was found dead in her prison cell on December 22, 2020, just weeks before her release. Julie Crabtree, a prison officer, told the inquest that Sanderson was seemingly "happy and bubbly" in her reviews in prison.

"She was certainly happy and bubbly, and said everything was fine. She had got accustomed to being on the wing," Crabtree said.

Disclaimer: The following article talks about su*cide and self-harm. Readers' discretion is advised.

According to BBC, Annelise Sanderson was sentenced to 52 weeks in June 2020 for allegedly assaulting a paramedic who had come to her aid after she tried to set herself on fire at a petrol station. She was reportedly found hanging in her cell at HMP Styal, Cheshire.

Following her death, an inquest was scheduled from January 15 to January 19 at Cheshire Coroner's Court in Warrington.

Annelise Sanderson was a "tomboy" with a troubled childhood

Hailing from Runcorn, Cheshire, Annelise Sanderson was a "tomboy" interested in biking and football. According to The Times, she played Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz school play when she was 11.

According to the inquest website, she was "a passionate, loving and forgiving person." Her family said she "cherished" her relationships with her loved ones and her friends described her as "funny, caring and kindest of girls."

Annelise Sanderson had a difficult childhood and a past filled with mental illness, self-injury, and attempted su*cide. She allegedly attempted su*cide for the first time when she was 9. Prior to her arrest in 2020, Sanderson had been released from Rainsbrook Secure Training Centre and struggled with alcohol and drug abuse.

Sanderson allegedly fought with her girlfriend the day before she died

According to The Mirror, Sanderson's former Styal cellmate Keanna Hurst told the inquest jury that the former had allegedly gotten into an argument on the phone with her partner on December 21.

“She said her partner had been screaming at her. She had been blaming her for a downturn in her mental health. I assured her that (her girlfriend’s) mental health was not her fault,” Hurst said.

At around 6 am on December 22, Annelise Sanderson was reportedly found suspended by a ligature in her prison cell. She became the youngest person to die in a women's prison in 20 years.

According to The Guardian, Annelise Sanderson's mother Angela Gray told the inquest jury that her daughter sounded like "a lost soul" on her phone calls from prison and she "wanted to come home".

“She was depressed. She seemed like a lost soul. She said she didn’t know who she was, where she was or what she was doing there. She was scared," Gray said.

According to BBC, prison officer Julie Crabtree told the inquest jury a safety plan was opened for Sanderson on June 29, 2020, as she was deemed at risk of su*cide and self-harm. But the plan was closed a week later on July 8, 2020.

Crabtree said there was a sudden shift in Sanderson's mood following a review on July 20. She reportedly became "very bubbly" and was "laughing and joking."

Annelise Sanderson was initially due to be released on Christmas Eve but her sentence was extended by four weeks for an additional matter. Sanderson was reportedly "not bothered" by the delay.