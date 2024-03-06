Who was Anthony Lini aka DJ Domino? Tributes pour in as beloved 105.9 Sunny FM musician dies aged 61

On Monday, March 4, Anthony Lini, aka DJ Domino, the beloved afternoon anchor and the musician for 105.9 Sunny-FM, died. The 105.9 SUNNY FM team made the news public and uploaded a Facebook post to honor DJ Domino.

The post reads,

“We are still in shock, saddened to our core with the tragic passing of our dear friend DOMINO yesterday. Our hearts are broken and we pray that Zoe finds solace in the memories of her amazing father who lived only for her since the day she was born.”

It further reads,

“Watching Domino with Zoe was an inspiration on what fathers should be like and we admire the incredible dad he always was. I, your co-workers and your listeners will always carry you in our hearts always. Rest easy my friend.”

Since February 2010, DJ Domino, who also served as Sunny's assistant program director, has been on air. He had a stellar career before moving to Orlando and having worked at prominent CHR stations like 102.7 KIIS-FM in Los Angeles and iHeartMedia's "106.1 Kiss-FM" KHKS Dallas.

Hence, the news of his death shook his followers. Once the news went viral, netizens took to social media platforms like Facebook and X to pay tribute to DJ Domino.

According to 105.9 Sunny FM, the radio station in Florida, the performer, whose real name was Anthony Lini, died on Monday, March 4. He worked as a DJ in the afternoons at Florida's 105.9 Sunny FM.

Having started in Colorado, Lini broadcast for over 40 years at several radio stations nationwide. He started his career in Fort Collins, Colorado. Before moving to Orlando, he worked at Dance (106.7 KDL), KFZO Dallas, Spanish Rhythmic (La Kalle 99.1), KKYK Little Rock, KJYO Oklahoma City, KGGI San Bernardino, and WLOL Minneapolis.

Lini had a stellar career performing at radio stations in Dallas, Los Angeles, Atlanta, New York, Oklahoma, and Minneapolis before he was named weekday afternoon host on 105.9 Sunny FM.

His early viewing of the film American Graffiti served as an inspiration for his songs. According to the Sun, describing his inspiration in his 105.9 Sunny FM biography, Lini said,

"I remember going to see the movie American Graffiti when I was a kid, seeing Wolf Man Jack rock the radio and telling my dad that when I grew up that’s what I wanted to be. I feel I’ve truly been blessed working in cities like New York, L.A., Dallas, Atlanta, Oklahoma City and now the most visited city in the world, Orlando.”

He ended a lengthy career in CHR that spanned nights at Power 99 (Atlanta) from 1986 to 1989, Power 95 and Mojo Radio (New York) from 1989 to 1993, 102.7 KIIS-FM (Los Angeles) from 1993 to 1996, and 106.1 Kiss-FM (Dallas) from 1996 to 2003.

Tributes pour in as the news of his death went viral

Once the news of his death went public, his fans, followers, and friends took to different social media platforms like X and Facebook to pay tribute to their beloved musician.

The reason for death hasn't been released to the public yet. DJ Domino's family members have not commented on the news yet.