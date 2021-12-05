"Who are you?": Fans curious after BTS star Taehyung wears Squid Game costume

During the third show of BTS' Permission to Dance Onstage offline concert, Taehyung surprised the Army by donning the iconic Squid Game costume. He dressed up in a red uniform from the popular Netflix show.

In the hours that followed, "Who are you" started trending on Twitter as fans questioned the person's identity in the costume. Subsequently, fans found and shared many pictures of the star in the outfit on various social networking sites.

Taehyung responds to Army's query on Twitter

What Army hadn't expected was a response from Taehyung to their query. The official BTS handle on Twitter tweeted, "Taehyung," written in Hangul. Fans were thrilled to learn this information.

Like in the show, the star appeared in red with a helmet that featured a square sign. V went wild in the costume and his energy on stage was infectious. He showed fans his hype dance moves and microphone flips amid chaotic energy.

rosy⁷ @rosy_w_bts @BTS_twt when locals ask who’s that hot guy in the squid game costume going viral on tiktok: @BTS_twt when locals ask who’s that hot guy in the squid game costume going viral on tiktok: https://t.co/ip0rxXH86q

During and after the concert, Squid Game and Taehyung began to trend worldwide. Photos and videos of the idol have since been shared on Twitter.

The hype was real even as the official Netflix handle on Twitter responded to V's costume.

Netflix @netflix While V should never really wear a mask, I am living for this BTS x Squid Game mashup While V should never really wear a mask, I am living for this BTS x Squid Game mashup

Netflix Geeked @NetflixGeeked @netflix i just wanna know if RM's red hair + suit combo is a reference to gi-hun or not @netflix i just wanna know if RM's red hair + suit combo is a reference to gi-hun or not

In response to Netflix's tweet, one fan asked if RM's red hair and suit combination was a reference to Gi-hun.

V is not the first to make a Squid Game reference, though. Jin, dressed up as a giant-sized doll from the first episode of Squid Game after the first show of Permission to Dance Onstage offline concert.

BTS has been busy for the past couple of weeks. The band made history after its victory at the American Music Awards 2021 in four major categories. They also were nominated for a Grammy, after which the members -- RM, Suga, J-hope, Jin, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook -- performed at the Crossway Concert in LA.

After wrapping up their four-part concert in LA, the band also took part in Jingle Ball 2021.

