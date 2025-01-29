Who is ASAP Relli? Association explored as ASAP Rocky's former friend testifies against him in court, details shooting

Rapper and alleged victim ASAP Relli (real name Terell Ephron) took the stand against former friend ASAP Rocky in the 2021 shooting case. On Tuesday, January 28, 2025, Relli testified that their friendship had been fraying, but he was shocked that his friend pulled a gun on him.

For the unversed, the case stems from a November 2021 confrontation between the two friends that ended in Rocky allegedly pulling a gun and firing. Ephron claimed that he was shot at twice, with one bullet grazing his knuckles.

"I told him to use it. Because mentally I couldn't believe it. I physically could not believe there was a gun in my face. That was the breaking point for me."

Relli is a childhood friend of Rocky's (real name Rakim Athelaston Mayers). They were part of the hip-hop collective ASAP (Always Strive and Prosper) Mob. The group consisted of creators and aspiring entrepreneurs at a New York high school.

ASAP Relli claimed that as ASAP Rocky's career took flight, other members of the Mob felt abandoned

ASAP Relli and ASAP Rocky reportedly shared a close association. During Tuesday's testimony, Relli stated that they were like brothers and even saw each other every day. Per Ephron, that was until Rocky got famous, after which he supposedly didn't have time for his friends.

"I mean it’s always been like that. It’s really hard having a relationship with Rocky, he lies a lot. I called him Mr. Six Month Man. I would see him every six months."

According to ASAP Relli, as Rocky's career took off, other members of the ASAP mob felt abandoned. Others struggled to keep up, leading to friction. A day before the shooting, Relli allegedly overheard a photo conversation between Rocky and ASAP Bari where the former was cursing about him (Relli).

On the day of the incident, Rocky allegedly sent ASAP Relli several text messages while he was asleep. The latter eventually woke up to a FaceTime call from Mayers, telling the court:

"I had kind of an idea that he wanted to fight or something, just argue or something."

ASAP Relli thought they would argue and reconcile, but his then-friend had a different idea. They met (along with two ASAP crewmembers) near a parking garage across from the W Hotel in Hollywood. Rocky was allegedly shouting obscenities even before they reached each other. The rapper then allegedly grabbed Relli violently as a crewmate intervened.

Rocky then stepped back and allegedly pulled out a semiautomatic handgun, prompting ASAP Relli to question:

"What are you doing with a gun?"

In his testimony, ASAP Relli noted that the last thing he wanted to do was fight someone as prominent as the F**kin' Problems hitmaker. He claimed his career could literally be over.

ASAP Rocky is facing two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. He pleaded not guilty to both charges. He claimed that he used a starter pistol (blank and used to make loud noise) and only fired to defuse the fight.

According to Fox 5, officers searching the crime scene didn't find any physical evidence of a shooting, like shell casings or bullet holes. It is to be noted that two days after the crime, ASAP Relli came forward with shell casings, claiming they were retrieved from the scene. Further, Relli's counsel alleged that their client has never heard of Rocky carrying a phony gun.

If convicted, Rocky, who shares two children with girlfriend Rihanna, faces up to 24 years in prison. Last week, he declined a plea deal where he would receive 180 days in county jail, with three years of probation, and a seven-year suspended prison sentence.

Relli will take the stand on Wednesday, continuing to describe the alleged shooting.

