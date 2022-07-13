"It's baby steps": Ava Jones' grandmother provides update about slight improvement in basketball star and her mother's condition

On Tuesday, July 5, a car struck Iowa women's basketball recruit Ava Jones and her family during their nightly stroll in downtown Louisville. Ava's father, Trey Jones, succumbed to his injuries two days later. Both Ava and her mother are in critical care.

However, a recent update provided by Ava Jones' grandmother, Mary Jones, suggested that Ava and her mother are slowly recovering. She said:

"Both are improving. But it's just baby steps. We're hoping for a lot more improvement on Ava today, maybe. But it's baby steps."

Ava Jones' father, 42-year-old Trey Jones, passed away at the University of Louisville hospital on Thursday, July 7. He was a teacher and track coach at the Kansas school Ava Jones attends, namely, Nickerson High School.

His death was confirmed by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office on July 8.

Ava's younger brother, Creek, received treatment for minor wounds and is stable.

How did the car hit Ava Jones' family?

Chelsey Nichols @mrs_cnichols we’re all still praying and thinking of you and your family. Cannot wait to hug you so big when you get back!! I miss you, @avajones_35 we’re all still praying and thinking of you and your family. Cannot wait to hug you so big when you get back!! I miss you, @avajones_35 💙 we’re all still praying and thinking of you and your family. Cannot wait to hug you so big when you get back!! https://t.co/etQ609u0b7

The Jones family was in Louisville because Ava and her club team were competing in the Run 4 The Roses girls' basketball tournament. They were hit by Michael Hurley, a drunk driver who steered his vehicle onto a sidewalk.

Initial charges against the driver included four counts of first-degree assault and driving while intoxicated. After being nabbed by the police, he admitted to consuming the medication Hydrocodone. According to the police:

"[Hurley was] so tired that he could not make the turn"

The Louisville Metro Police Department announced on Friday, July 8, that Hurley would face a murder charge as well.

Southwest Elite, Ava's club team, won the title in its bracket at the tournament and dedicated the victory to the Jones family.

Who is Ava Jones? More about the young basketball star

Ava, a 6-foot-2 wing player, is ranked 83rd among the top 100 prospects in the class of 2023 by ESPN HoopGurlz. She played volleyball and ran track at Nickerson High, where she also averaged 20.8 points, 15.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game last year.

After longtime Sun Devils coach Charli Turner Thorne departed in March, Jones reopened her recruitment after making an initial commitment to Arizona State. On Sunday, Jones posted on social media expressing her dedication to Iowa. An Iowa representative told ESPN that the university was unable to comment on Jones' status because she hasn't committed to playing for the Hawkeyes.

However, Iowa assistant coach Jan Jensen and head coach Lisa Bluder visited the family in the hospital, according to a post they made on Instagram on Thursday.

In a Facebook post from Monday, Jensen wrote that Ava and her mother were both in medically-induced comas. She added:

"Please continue prayers for them and their family! An unfathomable time for tremendous people."

Hurley was arrested last week, and a judge set his bond at $500,000 after his initial court appearance.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far