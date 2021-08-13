Who is in Bella Poarch's new music video? TommyInnit, Valkyrae, Pokimane, Bretman Rock, and more take Twitter by storm in "Inferno"

Bella Poarch is set to premiere her second music video for her single "Inferno." It features alternative artist Sub Urban and, through a teaser Bella Poarch previously shared on Twitter, popular streamers.

Most notable from the teaser are Twitch streamers Ludwig, TommyInnit, and DisguisedToast as bellhops, Adin Ross as the concierge, and SubUrban as the bartender.

The music video comes after Bella Poarch's single and music video "Build a B---h," which featured streamer Valkyrae, Mia Khalifa, and YouTuber Bretman Rock. Sub Urban also produced the single.

The TikTok star's single will include a triggering scene for some viewers. Poarch expressed her concerns about the video in the comment section of the premiere.

"As a victim of sexual assault, this song and video mean a lot to me. This is something I haven't been ready to share with you just yet. It's very hard for me to talk about. But I'm ready now. I decided to express myself by creating a song and video with Sub Urban based on how I wished my experience went. It's a fantasy I wish was true. I'm looking forward to sharing this with you all."

Fans react to Bella Poarch's new video and the guest appearances

Following the premiere of Inferno, many fans of the internet sensation took to Twitter to share their thoughts. While the imagery of the music video was stunning, some commented on the many guest appearances.

Notably, for a second appearance, Bretman Rock and Valkyrae were the prominent guests in the lobby at the end of the video. Also starring in the video were Pokimane, 100Thieves co-owner CouRage, Lily Pichu, TinaKitten, and Fuslie.

The list of appearance makers in the video (Image via Bella Poarch, YouTube)

Some fans were able to spot all of the cameos of popular streamers and YouTubers. Others commented on the imagery and creativity of the video.

TinaKitten shared a screenshot of herself in the background with Bella Poarch in the foreground. Valkyrae streamed the entire premiere along with fellow co-stars.

hi bella this is a good pic of us me thinks CONGRATS ON INFERNO U LOOK INCREDIBLE pic.twitter.com/qDN0Hd0CXA — tina :D (@TinaKitten) August 13, 2021

RAE SUPREMACY😈😈😈😈😈 — Bella Poarch (@bellapoarch) August 13, 2021

OMG IVANA ALAWI ON BELLA POARCH'S NEW MV?!?!??! pic.twitter.com/0hHzmOLD4K — 🏚️ (@soholyy) August 13, 2021

also ivana alawi on the music video, I LOVE HOW BELLA POARCH ALWAYS PUT THE FILIPINOS IN HER MUSIC🤩 plus the baddest is always there pic.twitter.com/N4vFicTD3v — 𝒄𝒉𝒐𝒍𝒐 (@justseabra) August 13, 2021

TINA IN BELLA POARCH’S NEW MV!!! ft YVONNE pic.twitter.com/gN7Aq0L9gx — lia 、🥕 (@bunnyliatwt) August 13, 2021

Me seeing all the cameos during Bella Poarch's Inferno pic.twitter.com/mlt7lLT7Vb — Skehriton💀 (@skehriton) August 13, 2021

now when i tell you i will never get over the end scene of bella poarch’s new music video I MEAN IT pic.twitter.com/aq51Jd8BX9 — promi ❤️‍🔥 (@panversionofmj) August 13, 2021

Tommyinnit in Bella Poarch's newest music video, Inferno pic.twitter.com/CTrBedrXfa — EvenOdder (@OdderEven) August 13, 2021

Valkyrae, Bretman and Ivana Alawi in Bella Poarch's new MV yasss!!! 🇵🇭🔥😈 pic.twitter.com/YHPylkmOlL — teekl (@teekl7) August 13, 2021

“avengers endgame is the crossover of the century”

*bella poarch with the inferno music video* pic.twitter.com/jo1eJLZQpz — monster (@onlinebrainrott) August 13, 2021

At the time of writing, Bella Poarch began trending on the Twitter explore page, gaining over four thousand tweets since the premiere of the music video. Inferno also reached over 300 thousand views within an hour of its premiere.

Also read: "He was teased for dating a 20-year old": Ethan Klein accuses Keemstar of complaining to YouTube's CEO to get him banned

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Ravi Iyer