Who was Blaise Taylor's girlfriend? All about Jade Benning as NFL scout charged in fatal poisoning of girlfriend and unborn child

On the night of March 14, 2024, Blaise Taylor, 27, a former scout with the Tennessee Titans, was apprehended in Utah and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the poisoning and death of his girlfriend, Jade Benning, and her 5-month-old fetus.

The Metro Nashville Police Department reported that Jade Benning, 25, of Nashville, Tennessee, passed away at Vanderbilt University Medical Center on March 6, 2023, which also marked her 25th birthday.

Expand Tweet

An obituary on Dignity Memorial for Jade Benning mentioned that in 2020, she graduated from Brightwater Culinary Arts and then served as the Head Pastry Chef at Mirabellas Table. Later, she was employed as a chef at Earnest Bar & Hideaway and also carried on her catering business, JTB Eatery.

Blaise Taylor's girlfriend's co-worker said that she would have been "the most amazing mom you could have ever imagined"

According to the obituary on Dignity Memorial, in 2016, Jade Benning graduated from Little Rock Central High School, where she was heavily involved in cheerleading, which she began at the age of 7 at Cheer City United. Later, she became cheer captain at Horace Mann Middle School and then the captain of JV and Varsity at Central.

The assistant general manager at Eranest Bar & Hideaway, Lauren Weber, told FOX 17 News:

"Jade was kind of like the glue that held us all together. If someone was having a bad day, she was the one to make you laugh. If you needed someone to talk to, she was there. One of those people you will remember forever because she touched your heart."

Lauren Weber wears a bracelet and has a tattoo to remember Jade and the aspirations she had as a chef and mother. Lauren told WSMV-TV:

"Jade had a bright future ahead of her. She would have been the most amazing mom you could have ever imagined."

The obituary on Dignity Memorial for Jade Benning read:

"She had a smile that would light up the room, a laugh that was contagious, and a heart that loved everyone (well there were a few exceptions). In addition to her passion for cooking, she enjoyed taking time to travel as much as possible. She loved her tattoos, music, and a good Netflix series. But most of all, she loved spending time with the extensive group friends and family who got to share her warmth over the years."

Jade Benning's funeral services were held on March 25, 2023, at The Church at Rock Creek.

The poisoning death of Blaise Taylor's girlfriend

The Metro Nashville Police Department stated that Jade Benning was poisoned to death at a townhouse in Lebanon Pike, Nashville. On February 25, 2023, her boyfriend, Blaise Taylor, dialed 911 and informed that she was experiencing an allergic reaction.

Following the 911 call, Jade Benning was taken to the hospital by ambulance, and her medical condition became critical. The 5-month-old unborn fetus, which she reportedly shared with Blaise Taylor, passed away on February 27, 2023.

On the night of the incident, she was having dinner with her boyfriend, Blaise Taylor, and another friend. After the friend left, Jade called and informed her that her legs were numb and that she was vomiting.

Due to rapidly deteriorating health conditions, authorities were unable to interview Jade Benning.

The Tennessee Titans told FOX 17 News that Blaise Taylor was employed there from 2019 to 2023, and the team did not issue a statement on his arrest as he was no longer a part of it. Blaise Taylor had shifted to Utah following the deaths.