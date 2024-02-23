Who is Bobby Leonard? Pastor's sermon on women's shorts sparks mass outrage online 

North Carolina Pastor Bobby Leonard has garnered immense traction online after seemingly implying that women who wear shorts in public deserve to be s*xually assaulted. The Bible Baptist Tabernacle leader has since responded to the mass online outrage.

Trigger Warning: The following article discusses s*xual abuse. Reader's discretion is advised.

The Roys Report journalist Julie Roys took to X on February 21 to share a video of Bobby Leonard sharing his opinions on women’s clothing.

Julie Roys' post about Pastor's comments. (Image via X/ @reachjulieroys)

In the same, the now-infamous pastor said during a sermon:

“All women, going to those places with shorts, than you will see women with pants and dressed up put together… and you know, I used to say this; I’ve said this for a long time. you’re ready? I say, “If you dress like that and you get r*ped, and I’m on the jury, he’s going to go free.” You don’t like that, do you? But I’m right though… because, you know, a man’s a man.”

At the time of writing this article, the video had amassed over 3.2 million views. The X user also opined that the pastor must resign.

According to Julie Roys, the sermon was delivered by Bobby Leonard on August 16, 2023.

Bobby Leonard is a pastor at the Bible Baptist Tabernacle church

According to the Bible Baptist Tabernacle website, Bobby Leonard has been preaching for the past 40 years. He reportedly organized meetings under the church’s name in the “backyard of Brother Tom Barbee’s house.”

Leonard is married to Jean Rogers. The couple are parents to four children and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The website also added that Leonard and Rogers’:

“Constant desire is to see all their family saved and serving Christ with all their heart.”

“Pull him out of the pulpit”: Netizens enraged as Bobby Leonard sermon goes viral online

Pastor's remarks left internet users disgusted. Many opined that he must resign. A few reactions to the viral video read:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Protest ensues as video goes viral

After the sermon in question recently went viral online, Jason King, a Wadesboro truck driver, organized a small protest where people stood outside the church during a mid-week service in defiance.

In a Facebook video, King said:

“We don’t condone that. We are totally against that. I have young girls, and I am totally against that. The people of God should not condone that, and shouldn’t be in the pulpit saying it. That’s why we’re out here.”

King then demanded an “apology” from Bobby Leonard.

Monroe resident Hilary Christina has also said in an interview with Julie Roys that a larger protest has been planned for Sunday, February 25. She said:

“Christians are the face of the church. You cannot speak this evil and expect people to want to be a part of it.”

After the video in question went viral online, the Bible Baptist Tabernacle church released a public statement on a signboard from Leonard, which read:

“I am sorry for any hurt. I was wrong.”

It remains unclear whether the pastor will elaborate on his apology in the near future.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE