Who is Brandon Biggs? Pastor who predicted Trump assassination attempt makes yet another ominous warning

Pastor Brandon Biggs, a self-proclaimed prophet, has made an ominous prediction related to President-elect Donald Trump. In a YouTube video shared on Friday, January 3, 2024, Biggs claimed there would be a series of coordinated attacks coinciding with Donald Trump’s upcoming inauguration while targeting his properties and iconic U.S. landmarks.

Biggs rose to fame after he previously predicted the assassination attempt on Trump three months before the fated rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, wherein the prediction had realised.

In his YouTube video, Biggs described his vision as a terror attack and claimed to have seen "massive dump trucks" that contained fertilizer-based explosives to create a "major catastrophic event". He likened the event to the devastating Oklahoma City bombing on April 19, 1995 (the incident involved a domestic terrorist using a truck to destroy the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building).

Brandon Biggs claims the attacks would target Donald Trump and those close to him

Brandon Biggs predicted that these alleged attacks would be "bigger than terrorists" but claimed it was in retaliation to Qasem Soleimani's assassination (Iranian military officer who died in January 2020). He also claimed these men came through large underground tunnels used for drug trade, in his vision.

The pastor further alleged that this was about to be a multimillion-dollar operation that has been going on since the last administration. He even claimed to see "darkness" in "ten major cities."

"Lord said this is not terrorist perse, this is a government of another country coming against America, making it looks like it's terrorists."

Brandon Biggs further asserted that the alleged attack would be done to "bring fear upon the American citizens" and would serve as a "retaliation" against Donald Trump and those close to him.

Briggs revealed that in his visions he saw farming equipment and massive silos somewhere, possibly on the east coast.

"And Lord said, 'I want you to focus on fertlizer,'" adding, "I could see these men buying lots of fertilizer since this summer."

He also described the "massive dump trucks" that would be used to carry out the alleged attack. He claimed the back of these trucks had separations with fifty-gallon drums filled with different chemicals that would make the Oklahoma City-type explosion. Biggs also noted that his visions showed him a similar truck filled with fertilizer.

Brandon Biggs further described these alleged dump trucks as "big diesel" ones and the men as "construction workers." He claimed that the trucks would have strong armor and were bulletproof.

Biggs said to have allegedly seen two men wearing vests with explosives, sitting in the front cab of the truck. He alleged that they would use this truck to get through police and military barricades in Washington, D.C. He added the men would trigger the explosives near the U.S. Capitol. He even claimed that the resulting explosion would leave a crater.

The pastor called the culprits "lone wolves" who didn't have a particular agenda but were sympathetic to terrorism, adding:

"There were lots of them and they weren't necessarily from across the border (or) illegal immigrants. They were people that were inside, they already lived here, just nuts."

In addition to the dump trucks, Brandon Biggs claimed to have seen white 16-seater vans with similar makeup containing drums with fertilizers. These would be parked in NYC in parking garages next to the building to not look suspicious, according to his vision.

He noted that similar attacks would happen to major landmarks in Washington, D.C., especially those signifying national power and Trump’s iconic properties, such as Trump Tower, his hotels, and golf courses.

Brandon Biggs is a self-described Christian prophet from Oklahoma. He runs his YouTube channel "Last Days", where he makes several predictions about future incidents. While he claims he is a pastor, it remains unclear which church or congregation he heads.

Biggs previously accurately predicted Trump's assassination attempt back in July, stating:

"I saw Trump rising up, and then I saw an attempt on his life. This bullet flew by his ear and it came so close to his head it busted his eardrum."

Three months after Brandon Biggs' claims, Trump was shot in his right ear during a Butler, Pennsylvania rally.

Earlier this month, he claimed he had a vision of a magnitude ten earthquake in the New Madrid fault line that runs through Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas, Kentucky, and Tennessee, and to a lesser extent Mississippi and Indiana. He claimed that it would take more than 1,800 lives.

Donald Trump will be sworn in as president on Monday, January 20. Earlier in the day, it was announced that the inaugaration ceremony had been moved indoors.

