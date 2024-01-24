Who is Brendan Kavanagh? Piano incident involving Chinese tourists explained as viral video sparks reactions online

British pianist Brendan Kavanagh was involved in a confrontation while he was playing piano in the St. Pancras International station. Amidst his performance, a heated debate started with a group of visitors who were waving Chinese flags.

Kavanaugh often livestreams his public performances for his followers. However, the recent one was not smooth. An altercation between him and a Chinese group of tourists broke out on Friday, January 19, as Kavanaugh was playing the piano in a London shopping center, eventually leading to the police being summoned to diffuse the situation.

The altercation between a Chinese group and Brendan Kavanagh went viral on several social media sites and garnered reactions from netizens.

Brendan Kavanagh is a renowned pianist and instructor

Brendan Kavanagh is a professional musician

Brendan Kavanagh is an Irish-born British pianist and piano instructor. His speciality is performing and promoting Boogie-woogie, which is essentially an entirely improvisational genre. He frequently plays the piano in public settings. Furthermore, he also emphasizes on playing traditional Irish tunes on his piano.

Once he had a real piano, Brendan enrolled in private piano lessons taught by qualified local teachers, where he learned music reading. As Brendan's classical music studies developed, he began studying with renowned concert pianist and Holocaust survivor Nelly Ben-or in his early 20s.

Moreover, after establishing Dr. K Media Limited in 2007, Kavanagh shifted his focus to online instruction, piano performance, and promotion, with a particular emphasis on the boogie-woogie genre.

He has performed as Dr. K in train stations, airports, and other open public spaces, especially in and around London. He typically wears his distinctive dark hoodie and shades, although he also occasionally dons a workman's costume.

His spontaneous performances, which frequently combine popular, Irish, boogie-woogie, and classical themes, are recorded and posted to his YouTube channel, which has over 2.19 million subscribers as of January 2024, and his Facebook page, which has 500k followers.

In a December 2023 interview with James Whale, he stated that his channel operations brought in a seven-figure income for him that year. He streams live portions of his shows on his own platform.

His renowned spontaneous piano performances on YouTube have made him well-known, and as of this writing, his videos have had over a billion views across all social media platforms.

Brendan Kavanagh recently faced a controversy

Expand Tweet

On Friday, January 19, Brendan Kavanagh began to live stream his performance in St. Pancras International station, London. In the same video, a group of Chinese people can be seen enjoying the performance at the beginning of the live show while standing close by and waving Chinese flags.

At first, Kavanagh was observed interacting with the visitors. However, after realizing they were being filmed, they approached him to let him know that they do not consent to be filmed.

When the British Transport Police officers arrived and the artist was accused of touching one of the women, which he vehemently denied saying that he was trying to touch the flags, which lead to the altercation becaming more heated. The tourists called Kavanagh a racist for mislabelling them as Japanese and making racist remarks about them being communist and repeatedly asserting that this was not their country.

Expand Tweet

The cops then urged Kavanagh not to post the video on YouTube due to the allegations but Kavanagh did not comply.

Meanwhile, the clip has already received millions of views as of this writing. After the video was made public, it garnered a mixed reaction from social media users. Some supported the Chinese tourists and suggeted that it might have been a misunderstanding.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

However, some supported Brendan Kavanagh and defended his actions.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

To date, the video has received 4.8 million views as of this writing. On the other hand, Business Insider was unable to confirm the woman's claim that she is employed by Chinese TV right away.

