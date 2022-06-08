Who is Brian Keith Easterling? Florida fire chief charged with murder for killing business owner

Brian Keith Easterling, a 52-year-old fire chief from Florida, was arrested and charged with first-degree premeditated murder for the killing of a businessman on June 2. Reportedly, surveillance footage of the crime served as incriminating evidence against Easterling.

Last week, the 63-year-old man, who operated a shop on Creighton Road in Pensacola, Florida was killed, with the act caught on video. In a statement issued by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO), deputies stated that they found the victim "shot to death inside his business". The ECSO also mentioned:

"Surveillance video from the shop showed how the homicide unfolded. Brian Keith Easterling entered the business and shot the business owner over a dispute about prior business deals, where the victim allegedly owed Easterling money."

Meanwhile, the ECSO are yet to release the identity of the victim.

All you need to know about Brian Keith Easterling

Brian Keith Easterling served as the chief of the Baker Fire District, a volunteer fire department in the Florida Panhandle. Mark McKenzie, assistant chief at the department, said that following the news, Easterling was suspended and that McKenzie would be serving as the acting chief.

He said that Easterling volunteered for 20 years and served as the chief for 10.

The victim's body was found after Pensacola Police reportedly conducted a welfare check at his home. Although they found blood, they did not find a dead body. Deputies were then dispatched to the victim's shop, where they found him with a gunshot wound to the back of his head. The body was discovered face down on the ground, indicating that he was shot from behind.

According to local news website NorthEscambia.com, the shop owned by the victim is a Texaco garage and filling station.

An arrest report by the ECSCO stated:

"Easterling actually turns a complete circle looking all around before entering the building. Within minutes of entering the building, Easterling walks up behind (the victim) who then falls immediately to the ground. Easterling can be seen in the video getting a car cover and covering (the victim)."

A thorough investigation was conducted, which helped cops identify the suspect and his location easily. Okaloosa County deputies and ECSO worked together to nab Easterling.

A report by WKRG stated that Okaloosa deputies assisted the Escambia County Sheriff's Office by serving a warrant at Easterling's home late Sunday night.

The accused was arrested and booked into the Okaloosa County Jail around 3 am on Monday morning. Later in the afternoon, he was extradited to Escambia County where he is being held without bond.

