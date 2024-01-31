Who is Bushra Bibi, Imran Khan's wife? Ex-Pakistan PM's personal life explored as couple is jailed for 14 years for corruption

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were sentenced to 14 years in prison for corruption charges on Wednesday, January 30, 2024, as reported by Times of India.

The report stated Imran Khan and Bibi were arrested in the Toshakhana case by an anti-graft court in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, in March 2023. This raises concerns that Mr. Khan and his wife had allegedly concealed details of the gifts he retained from the Toshask worth PKR 140 million ($500,000).

Imran Khan, the former PM of Pakistan (Image via Getty Images)

Bibi is the third wife of PM Imran Khan. She is a prominent spiritual guide and a respected figure in her own right. Khan often calls her his spiritual leader.

Who is Bushra Bibi, Imran Khan's wife?

Bushra Bibi was born in Punjab, Pakistan, and is currently in her late 40s. In 1988, she was first married to Khawar Farid Maneka, a customs officer from Punjab's politically influential family. Bibi and Maneka shared five children. As per Indian Express, the couple got divorced in 2018, and Maneka said speaking to the media,

"I want to clearly state about my former wife, Bushra Bibi, that I have not seen a woman as pious as her in the world."

Bibi is known for her involvement in humanitarian activities and spiritual teachings. She gained public attention when her marriage to Imran Khan was announced in 2018. Her born name, "Bushra Riaz Watto," was changed to Bushra Bibi or Bushra Begum, as respect denotes in Urdu, after her marriage to Mr. Imran Khan.

In an interview with HUM News Network on September 27, 2018, with Nadeem Malik, Bibi revealed that she is a devotee to Fariduddin Masud Ganjshakar, popularly known as Baba Farid, a Sufi saint. She also said that Mr. Khan is now dedicated to his creator, Allah, and the Last Prophet (PBUH).

Bibi said,

"Every moment of Khan sahib's life is now dedicated to Allah, the Prophet (PBUH), and the love for Baba Farid."

Corruption charges on Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi amid uncertainty political grip:

The corruption charges against the power couple have sent shockwaves through the political landscape in Pakistan. The details of the allegations are yet to be fully disclosed. Still, the court's decision has left many wondering about the future of Mr. Imran Khan's political career and the impact on the country's political stability.

Expand Tweet

According to the reports by Times of India, Khan was allegedly accused of selling seven wristwatches worth PKR 96.6 million ($34000, approx.) in the Toshakhana case during his tenure as Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The public is now seeking answers about Bushra Bibi's involvement in the alleged corruption and how this will affect her personal and spiritual reputation. Moreover, the Pakistan parliamentary election 2024 is expected to be held on Thursday, February 8, as per Geo News Pakistan.