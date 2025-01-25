"WHO called WHO a cheater?" — Internet reacts to Tyga calling Bobbi Althoff a cheater after she didn’t let him go through her texts on air

American podcaster and influencer Bobbi Althoff made the news after her alleged partner Tyga called her a cheater. This happened after Althoff didn’t let Tyga go through her texts on air during a live stream. While they were streaming, Althoff said she liked to read people's messages.

Tyga then said,

“Let me read your messages. I'll let you read one message and if you let me read one message.”

Althoff then claimed that she had allegedly deleted all of her messages. To this, Tyga said:

“People that delete their messages are cheaters. I'm not a liar or a cheater. I hate liars..”

Expand Tweet

Once a video of this interaction was uploaded on X, it garnered netizens’ mixed reactions.

“WHO called WHO a cheater?” said an X user.

The X user here referred to Tyga's affair with Brazilian model Annalu Cardoso, after he allegedly cheated on supermodel Kylie Jenner. On January 8, 2016, Cardoso gave US Weekly an exclusive confirmation of this.

Expand Tweet

“Why do people do this? If you can’t trust someone, there is no relationship,” wrote one X user, defending Tyga.

“Are they dating???” asked another X user.

“lmaooo she with tyga now?” another person asked the same question.

On the other hand, many defended Althoff and criticized Tyga. One person justified deleting all their texts and argued that there was nothing wrong with it. Another one said that Tyga needed to stop “simping".

“I delete everything I ever send and or receive… I don’t care to remember anything, because when you tell the truth there’s no need to keep tabs on nothing,” wrote one X user.

“Isn’t Tyga 35 years old? What’s the deal with all these old dudes acting like they’re pre-teens? With the colors, the stuffed toys, arcades and lights?! I get p*do groomer vibes from all these people,” said another X user.

Bobbi Althoff reportedly broke up with her mystery boyfriend

Bobbi Althoff is now trending (Image via Getty Images)

Bobbi Althoff and her relationships after her divorce from Cory Althoff have always been a mystery. On January 24, 2025, in a TikTok video, Althoff talked candidly about her reported breakup with an unidentified partner.

Additionally, in December, Bobbi Althoff posted a blurry video of herself with a mystery man to "soft-launch" her new relationship, which generated speculations. As per the same source, fans thought it was either former New York Jets offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi or Arizona Cardinals cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting.

Expand Tweet

However, none of them said anything about that mystery man being Tyga. Meanwhile, in a video, Bobbi Althoff revealed details about her recent split and experience as a single parent while confirming that she is once again single.

Bobbi Althoff said in the video,

“There's really no tea. I have nothing negative to say about said person. “Me and my ex-husband broke up like in July of 2023, and I didn't talk to anybody else or anything for about a year after..."

She further continued,

"And then I got lonely, met a guy around Thanksgiving. And I think things moved really fast—I don't know, I thought it was f*cking fate. Clearly it wasn't.”

On the other hand, Bobbi Althoff never said anything about her being with Tyga.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback