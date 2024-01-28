Who is Cardell Hayes? New Orland man found guilty in killing of ex-Saints player Will Smith

On January 26, 2024, a New Orleans jury found 36-year-old Cardell Hayes guilty of manslaughter in the shooting death of former NFL player Will Smith. The incident, which occurred in April 2016, stemmed from a traffic accident that escalated into a fatal altercation.

Witnesses reported that Hayes purposefully rear-ended Smith's Mercedes with his Hummer, sparking a verbal altercation. After the exchange, Hayes fired at Smith and his wife, Raquel Smith, as they turned away. Will Smith was fatally shot eight times, while Raquel sustained injuries to her legs.

Hayes, who could face up to 40 years in prison, had argued self-defense, but prosecutors maintained that the shooting was needless. The trial lasted a week, with the jury deliberating for four hours before reaching a verdict.

This was a second trial for Cardell Hayes. During the initial trial in December 2016, a jury found him guilty of manslaughter, and he was sentenced to 25 years in prison. However, the conviction was overturned when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against nonunanimous jury verdicts. Among 1,300 affected individuals, Hayes was released from prison in 2021 pending a new trial.

Cardell Hayes is a former semi-pro football player

Cardell Hayes is a 36-year-old individual with a background as a former semi-pro football player and owner of a tow truck business. He was initially convicted in December 2016 for both manslaughter and attempted manslaughter. Hayes' conviction was later overturned due to a legal technicality related to nonunanimous jury verdicts.

He had served over four years of a 25-year sentence before being released on bond. The recent jury acquitted Hayes of an attempted manslaughter charge related to shooting Raquel Smith but found him guilty of the same manslaughter charge. Hayes' family expressed mourning outside the courthouse, while Raquel Smith, in a statement, praised the verdict as a pursuit of justice for her late husband.

During the retrial, Cardell Hayes' defense argued that he acted in self-defense, pointing to a 911 call where he claimed Will Smith intended to retrieve a gun. Prosecutors contended that Hayes intentionally rammed Smith's car, leading to a deadly confrontation. The jury found Hayes not guilty of attempted manslaughter for shooting Raquel Smith but guilty of manslaughter for the death of Will Smith.

In her statement after the verdict, Raquel Smith mentioned the family's ordeal in reliving the tragic events during the trial. She hoped the verdict would bring them closer to accountability for Hayes' actions. Despite the guilty verdict, Cardell Hayes' defense attorneys, John Fuller, and Sarah Chervinsky, vowed to appeal the decision.

The sentencing for Cardell Hayes is scheduled for March 27, with a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison. The case has gained significant attention due to the victim's prominence – Will Smith was a defensive leader for the New Orleans Saints, contributing to a Super Bowl victory in 2010.

Will Smith's alcohol level at the time of his death was almost three times the legal amount

It is worth noting that during the trial, it was revealed that Will Smith's blood alcohol content (BAC) at the time of his death was almost three times the legal limit for driving in Louisiana. This information became a crucial aspect of the case, as it was highlighted by the defense to suggest that Smith's intoxication may have contributed to the escalation of the confrontation.

The prosecution, led by District Attorney Jason Williams, acknowledged Smith's intoxication but emphasized that there was no evidence to suggest Smith was armed or had fired a weapon during the incident. They argued that Cardell Hayes intentionally rear-ended Smith's Mercedes with his Hummer, sparking a heated argument that ultimately led to the fatal shooting.

What connects The Mentalist to a current fan-favorite show? We asked the showrunner HERE.