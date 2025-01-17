Who is Caroline Polisi? CBS News legal contributor refers to Drake as 'a crash-out' over 'Not Like Us' lawsuit analysis

Recently, Caroline Polisi, a well-known legal contributor for CBS News and a self-proclaimed Kendrick Lamar fan took to CBS Morning News on January 17. There, she opened up about the latest legal battle between Lamar and Drake. Referring to Drake's lawsuit against Spotify and Universal Music Group, she said:

“It’s giving crash out. But from a legal perspective, it’s an interesting move on Drake’s part. Notably, he’s not suing Kendrick Lamar. He’s suing Universal which reps both of these artists. It seems like a failed attempt to not look petty, not to look like he’s suing the artist that just annihilated him in this rap battle."

The interview came after Drake abruptly canceled his lawsuit against Spotify and Universal Music for allegedly inflating Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us streaming stats. On Tuesday, January 14, the rapper retracted the case in New York.

The withdrawal happened two months after the rapper filed the petition in November 2024, alleging that Spotify and UMG were part of an illegal "scheme" promoting Lamar's Drake diss track using payola, bots, and other methods.

Since the comment, Caroline Polisi has been trending on social media. Polisi practices federal criminal defense and white-collar law. She also has more than 10 years of expertise as a legal analyst and commentator for well-known people.

Caroline Polisi is a popular celebrity lawyer

Caroline Polisi is a renowned white-collar and federal criminal defense partner who works at Armstrong Teasdale LLP.

According to her LinkedIn page, she graduated from Yale University with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She then earned her doctorate in law from Columbia Law School.

Caroline represents her clients in difficult business litigation, regulatory investigations, and appeals. She developed her legal abilities at the prestigious Boies, Schiller & Flexner law firm, where she started her professional career.

Since March 2020, she has been employed as a partner at Armstrong Teasdale LLP. According to her LinkedIn profile, Caroline Polisi has experience with every stage of the legal process, including jury selection, trials, pretrial motions, motions in limine, grand jury investigations, pre-indictment advocacy, sentencing, restitution, forfeiture, and other post-conviction procedures.

Furthermore, Polisi has experience in managing investigations and prosecutions under a broad range of federal criminal statutes such as money laundering, commercial bribery, insider trading, bitcoin schemes, Ponzi schemes, banking fraud, and health care fraud.

She also frequently provides legal analysis commentary on high-stakes criminal cases on CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, Fox News, and BBC News. She further contributes legal opinions to national media outlets like The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times. Polisi has appeared on ABC News' original podcast The Dropout: Elizabeth Holmes.

