Who was Carson Hughes? What we know about the missing Indiana wildlife photographer found dead in Versailles lake

On the afternoon of March 15, 2024, a teenage wildlife photographer named Carson Hughes went missing in Versailles State Park in Ripley County, Indiana, as per the Ripley County Sheriff’s office.

Multiple search teams were deployed, including the sheriff’s office, Indiana Conservation Officers, and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

After two days of thorough search, his lifeless body was discovered using thermal and sonar technology in the six-foot deep water of Versailles Lake on the evening of March 17, 2024.

So far, the exact cause of death remains undisclosed, and an autopsy report is awaited from the Ripley County Coroner’s Office.

Mandy Hughes, an Indiana-based nurse and a family member of Carson, took to Facebook and asked everyone to “flood” the platform with the boy’s photography and videography in his honor, and also shared his works.

Carson Hughes was a senior at Jac-Cen-Del High School

According to his social media profiles, Carson Hughes was an 18-year-old native of Oswood, Indiana who was studying at Jac-Cen-Del High School. He was part of his school’s basketball team and wished to attend Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, next year.

He was an aspiring photographer with a “strong passion for wildlife photography” and “the outdoors” as per his Instagram @carsonhughes_photography.

He had 7331 followers and was aiming to open his own print shop. On Facebook, he had over 7,400 followers. His last posts on both the platforms were on the day before he went missing.

More on the circumstances surrounding Carson Hughes' death

On Friday afternoon, Carson Hughes was reported missing. Upon investigation by the Indiana State Police and Ripley County Sheriff's Office, his car was found unlocked with keys still located inside near a boat ramp within the premises of the Versailles State Park.

Later, a kayak belonging to him was also found floating empty in the waters alongside his camera which was still set on a tripod stand, right beside the main lake. This was confirmed by multiple sources, including the sheriff's office.

In this regard, Indiana Thermal Recovery, a Facebook page dedicated to an animal rescue service in the state also confirmed the news of Hughes' disappearance along with his last location.

The account, including many others, took to social media to share thoughts and prayers for his loved ones.

On Sunday evening, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources found his body in the deep waters of the Versailles Lake, using state-of-the-art technology.

Upon recovery, he was declared dead by Ripley County Coroner's Office, as per their press release.

In the aftermath of his untimely death, tributes are now pouring in for Carson Hughes online. For instance, Indiana Thermal Recovery, a Facebook page dedicated to an animal rescue service in the state, posted:

“I have received very sad news concerning my dear friend Carson Hughes. You will be forever missed & remembered. Until we meet again, I will continue to keep making a positive impact on the world & inspire just like you did.”

A Fox 59 and CBS 4 journalist from Indianapolis Max Lewis also shared the news of Hughes’ passing on Facebook and said he was “thinking of his friends and family.”

An aspiring wrestler and travel enthusiast @GastonLarue took to X to state how the news of Carson’s death was “absolutely terrible,” and urged the Indiana community to keep his friends and family in their “thoughts and prayers.”

“I’m so heartbroken… The cause of death is also very uncertain atm [at the moment]… Please pray that justice will also be found,” the post concluded.

Expand Tweet

A vigil in honor of Carson is scheduled to take place at his school in the wake of his passing.