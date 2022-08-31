Who was Charlbi Dean Kriek? South African actress and model dies of 'sudden illness,' aged 32

Well-known model and actor 32-year-old Charlbi Dean Kriek passed away on August 29, 2022. She was well-known for her performances in the Spud franchise followed by her appearances in other TV shows and films.

The news was confirmed by her representative who revealed that she died from a 'sudden illness.' Although detailed information about her health condition remains unknown, the 32-year-old was hospitalized at the time of her death.

Everything known about Charlbi Dean Kriek

Born on February 5, 1990, Charlbi Dean Kriek started modeling when she was six years old and appeared in several commercials. She enrolled at Waterfront Theatre School and joined Alfa Model Management at the age of 12.

She made her debut with the 2010 South African film, Spud, directed by Donovan Mash. It was an adaptation of a novel of the same name and received positive reviews from critics.

Charlbi then appeared in the Spud sequel, Spud 2: The Madness Continues, released in 2013. She continued to appear in other films like Death Race 3: Inferno, Don’t Sleep, An Interview with God, and more.

Charlbi Dean Kriek gained recognition for her performances in various TV shows and movies (Image via Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Kriek made a guest appearance on the 2017 CBS procedural drama series, Elementary. Created by Robert Doherty, Elementary premiered in September 2012 and aired for seven more seasons until August 2019. The show received decent feedback from critics for its performances and for sticking to the novel.

Charlbi eventually gained recognition for her performance as the assassin Syonide in the CW series, Black Lightning. She played the role for two seasons and eventually became a popular name in the entertainment industry. Black Lightning premiered in January 2018 and aired for four seasons until May 2021.

Charlbi Dean Kriek had a successful career as a model and she was featured in the South African editions of GQ and Elle in 2008 and 2010.

Her final film was the 2022 satirical dark comedy film, Triangle of Sadness. The film is scheduled for theatrical release in the United States on September 28, 2022, and in the United Kingdom on October 28, 2022.

The movie features Harris Dickinson, Dolly de Leon, Zlatko Buric, Henrik Dorsin, Vicki Berlin, and Woody Harrelson in the lead roles. The Triangle of Sadness premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this year and has received positive reviews from critics.

Charlbi also expressed her happiness on social media following the film’s victory at Cannes and wrote:

“Congratulations our family we did it!!! @ruben_ostlund you’re the GOAT I’m forever thankful for you for trusting me to be apart of your genius and my dear @sinaostlund Can’t believe I had the best year making this during one of the hardest times in my life. Here’s some pics of the year in Sweden and Greece during the pandemic. Forever and always our @triangleofsadness family.”

Charlbi Dean Kriek is survived by her family members and was engaged to model Luke Volker. She took a break from her career in 2008 following a car accident that she was involved in along with model Ashton Schnehage.

