Who is Chewy Thompson? All we know about the influencer who is rumored to be Elvis Presley’s grandson

Chewy Thompson, a well-known TikTok star, has recently been gaining more popularity after fans noticed that his facial features were similar to those of Elvis Presley. Chewy, born in December 2005 in Kingsland, is a popular content creator who has quite a strong fan base on Instagram.

The young influencer gained momentum on social media after he began posting about his weight-loss journey. Chewy would walk one inch for every one follower on Instagram, which reportedly led him to lose about 65 pounds. Many have often compared him to Elvis Presley for their resembling features.

On Instagram, Chewy has about a million followers already. He also often mentions John Cena in his videos. In fact, Cena is the only one whom he follows from his official Instagram account.

His videos often showcase him with his friends. Chewy Thompson is also seemingly present on Cameo, where he could be booked for a personalized video on occasions like birthdays, reunions, and anniversaries. In the bio, Chewy has been described as a motivational speaker as well. The description further read:

"Whether it’s a milestone birthday, an anniversary, or a long-awaited reunion, make it unforgettable with a one-of-a-kind Cameo video from Chewy Thompson."

Netizens debate about Chewy Thompson allegedly being Elvis Presley and Linda Thompson's grandson

As per reports by Amy-movie.com, there had been many speculations regarding Chewy Thompson's alleged relation to Elvis Presley, due to their similar facial features.

Some believe that Chewy was the son of one of the children of Elvis and his late ex-girlfriend, Linda Thompson. According to others, Linda and Elvis were together for a very brief period and never had a child. Hence, there could be no possibility that Chewy was in any way related to the legendary singer. However, no confirmation is available yet.

Netizens had varied reactions about any connection between Chewy and Elvis (Photo via YouTube/ Elvis Rock Nation)

More reactions (Photo via YouTube/ Elvis Rock Nation)

As per Amy-movie.com, the influencer is also frequently seen visiting Elvis Presley's house in Graceland, which has fueled even more rumors about him being connected to Presley. Despite the speculations, the only known child of Elvis is the late singer, Lisa Marie Presley.

Lisa was the mother of four children: Riley Keough, Benjamin Keough, Harper Lockwood, and Finley Lockwood. This means that as of now, Elvis has no grandson named Chewy Thompson, officially. No existing family member of Elvis has commented on being connected to Chewy Thompson yet.

While Elvis Presley was married to Priscilla, he was often linked to several others. In her memoir Elvis and Me, Priscilla Presley revealed that she knew about an apparent relationship between the singer and Ann-Margret Olsson. According to Style, the singer was even speculated to have been engaged to Olsson secretly.

He was then rumored to have been romantically involved with Natalie Wood and Anita Wood as well. Chewy Thompson's alleged grandmother, Linda Thompson, was reportedly the first serious relationship that Elvis had since his divorce from Priscilla. Elvis reportedly fell for Ginger Alden when she was in her early 20s.

As for his grandchildren, no confirmed reports of Chewy being linked to him had been recovered yet.

