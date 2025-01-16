Who was Chris O'Donnell aka creeohdee? Tributes pour in as TikTok influencer passes away

Fitness influencer and TikTok user Chris O'Donnell, aka creeohdee, passed away on January 15, 2025. His friend on TikTok, @ironsanctuary first shared the news through a video uploaded on the platform on the same day. He wrote in the caption:

“One day I'll find peace in knowing you're not in pain anymore, but today my heart aches that you're gone. I love you. @Chris O’Donnell...”

Meanwhile, no cause of the death was revealed. Apart from being a professional bodybuilder, he was also a TikTok content creator and bull-riding enthusiast.

On the other hand, once the news went public, people took to the influencer's Instagram account to express their sympathy about the same. They went under the comment section of the photo that Chris uploaded on Friday, January 10, and poured their tributes.

One Instagram user said they wished he could have stayed for long, while another said they would miss him.

Others also shared the same sentiment: one said they wished they had a chance to hike the mountains, while another wrote: “Rest in Peace.”

Others also wrote similar things, as one said, until they met again, while another Instagram user paid tribute.

Chris O'Donnell, aka creeohdee, was a fitness influencer at TikTok

As per Crossfit Recourse, Chris O'Donnell, the owner and head coach, has over six years of CrossFit experience. He participated in various sports as a child, but lacrosse was his strongest sport. He was also named an All-American three times in college. Chris coached lacrosse after graduating but gave it up to support his family and land a "big boy" job.

The same outlet stated that, talking about his passion, he said:

"While I had a good deal of success in the corporate world, it always felt forced. I started doing CrossFit to save some time at the gym (hour long classes) at my wife's request. It quickly became an obsession. One thing led to another, and I decided to take a chance and open my own gym. Never looked back after that."

It further stated that he then continued:

"It's truly amazing when someone shatters their own expectations of what they thought they were capable of when they walked through our doors for the first time. Our members’ hard work and dedication to continuous improvement will always amaze me."

It then continued that Chris' favorite aspect of coaching was to see his clients' confidence increase as they achieve their goals and then set new ones. On the other hand, as per his LinkedIn profile, he lived in Norfolk, Virginia, United States. He has been using TikTok since January 2021.

Before that, he was an Account Executive for CDYNE Corporation. There, he worked full-time from September 2020 to May 2022. Before that, he served the same role in a company called Trader Interactive from June 2019 to Sep 2020.

His profile further said that he studied Geophysics and Seismology from 2011 to 2015 at Radford University. During the same time, he also studied at Tidewater Community College from 2012 to 2018.

On the other hand, it is not yet known how many family members survived Chris O'Donnell. Additionally, following his demise, his family members haven't said anything as of yet.

