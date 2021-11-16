Who was Chris-Tia Donaldson? TGIN founder passes away at 42

Chris-Tia Donaldson, founder and CEO of TGIN hair care products, reportedly passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021, after a long battle with cancer. She was just 42 at the time of her passing.

News of her untimely demise was confirmed by her niece and TGIN HR manager Aris Singleton on Instagram:

“It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our founder and CEO Chris-Tia Donaldson on the evening of Saturday, November 13th. TGIN and the TGIN foundation has lost a leader and a visionary and the world has lost a selfless beautiful human being.”

Chris-Tia Donaldson was a two-time cancer survivor. She was diagnosed for the first time in 2015 at the age of 35. Although she fought a difficult battle at the time, her cancer returned in 2018.

She battled the deadly disease for the second time through severe treatments and chemotherapies. The haircare guru spent her life working towards the betterment of other breast cancer patients through the TGIN Foundation until her recent demise.

Chris-Tia Donaldson launched TGIN Foundation to support uninsured breast cancer patients

Chris-Tia Donaldson was the founder and CEO of TGIN (Image via tginceo/Instagram)

Chris-Tia Donaldson was an American businesswoman and natural hair care expert. She was best recognized as the founder and CEO of TGIN or Thank God It’s Natural hair care product. As part of her role, she oversaw the day-to-day operations, sales, and strategic partnerships of the company.

According to Black Enterprise, Chris-Tia graduated from Harvard Law School with a Juris Doctorate. She also received an AB major in Economics from Harvard University. She began her career as an associate of Sidley Austin Corporation in 2003.

She was also associated with Jenner & Block before writing her first book Thank God I’m Natural in 2009. The book was described as “the ultimate guide for caring for natural hair.” Chris-Tia Donaldson went on to educate women about embracing their curls throughout her life.

In 2013, she finally launched her own brand Thank God It’s Natural, and garnered international acclaim for her products. The brand established itself as a manufacturer of natural hair and skincare products and sold across retail outlets of Target, Walmart, Ulta, and Whole Foods, among others.

Following her cancer diagnosis, Chris-Tia launched the TGIN Foundation, a non-profit organization to support uninsured breast cancer patients. She also joined hands with Lyft to provide transportation to breast cancer patients undergoing treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Detroit-native wrote a second book titled This Is Only a Test: What Breast Cancer Taught me about Faith, Love, Hair, and Business in 2019. The book explored her journey as an African-American woman in the corporate industry and also highlighted her first battle with cancer.

Throughout her career, Chris-Tia Donaldson was featured in media outlets like USA Today, Marie Claire, Essence, Black Enterprise, Ebony, Heart & Soul, and the Chicago Tribune. Earlier this year, she was named a ‘Woman of Excellence’ by The Chicago Defender for her contribution and impact to the community.

The news of her demise left the beauty industry in complete shock. Chris-Tia will be missed by family, friends, and industry associates but her contributions will always be remembered and cherished.

