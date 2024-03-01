Who were Cody Allen and Drexel Mack? What we know about the Missouri officer and court employee fatally shot during eviction

35-year-old Cody Allen and 41-year-old Drexel Mack were shot to death on Thursday, February 29, 2024. While Allen was an officer with the Independence Police Department, Mack was working for Jackson County Circuit Court as a civil process server. The tragic incident took place in the afternoon in Independence during an eviction.

In a press conference held on Thursday, Justin Ewing of the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that four people were shot. Cody Allen and Drexel Mack lost their lives, while the others are recovering from their injuries. Missouri State Highway Patrol has been assisting the Independence Police with the investigation.

Court employee Drexel Mack and police officer Cody Allen shot to death in Independence on Thursday

A horrific shooting incident took place on Thursday, which killed two people and injured two others. Shortly after 1 pm local time, the shooting occurred in a house located in the 1100 block of Elsea Smith Road, near Bundschu Road, in northeastern Independence. Police have identified a male suspect but his identity has not yet been disclosed.

Officer Cody Allen had been in law enforcement for a long time and was working with the Independence Police Department for about two years. Allen left behind his wife, two children, and parents. KMBC News reported that according to authorities, Mack had been working at Jackson County Circuit Court for about 12 years. He left behind his fiancée. Helen L, Mack's older sister told KCTV 5:

"I loved my brother with all my heart. We were each other’s favorite. He meant everything to me."

She added:

"He was my baby brother, my only brother and I could call him anytime... this is so hard, I don’t know how I’m going to get through this."

Helen further described Mack as being "heavily family-oriented."

The suspect has also sustained injuries in the shooting

Law enforcement officials have not revealed the identities of the other two officers who were injured in the shooting. ABC News reported that shortly after 1 pm, a caller dialed 911 and reported that a court employee, later identified as Drexel Mack, was shot.

According to KMBC News, soon after, another call was made to report that an officer had been shot down. This time, it was 40-year-old Cody Allen. A vigil has been held outside the Independence Police Department to honor the deceased cop. The case is currently being investigated. As reported by CBS News, Judge Jalilah Otto, the presiding judge of the court where Mack worked, said:

"He [Drexel Mack] is a true public servant, and he lost his life doing his job today. We are devastated for the loss that we as a court have suffered."

Expand Tweet

As mentioned before, police identified a male suspect who had been taken into custody. He was then rushed to a hospital after being injured in the shooting. Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that Mack was present at the scene to serve an eviction notice at the home. Someone from inside had allegedly opened fire at them.