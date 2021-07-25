Who is Courteney Cox dating? All about her relationship with Johnny McDaid as she celebrates his 45th birthday

Courteney Cox, "Friends" and "Scream" star, recently posted on Instagram celebrating Johnny McDaid's forty-fifth birthday while sitting on the set of the 1990's sitcom. In a post on July 24th, Cox stated that Johnny McDaid was both her "best friend" and "love."

"He's the kindest, most patient, best listener, curious, caring, not to mention talented and gorgeous partner. I love you jmd. x"

Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid were previously separated before the post due to the pandemic, which led McDaid to remain in Europe. The two celebrated McDaid's 44ths birthday virtually, with Courteney Cox stating: "It's been 133 days since we were last together. Covid sucks. Happy Birthday, J."

Courteney's celebratory post was quickly met with over one million likes and two thousand comments, each wishing Cox's partner well wishes for his birthday. Fellow former co-star Selma Blair commented on the post, along with "Queer Eye" co-host Tan France.

Who is Johnny McDaid?

More recently, Johnny McDaid has become a staple on Courteney Cox's Instagram page. He was photographed with the "Friends" cast on July 13th, following the reunion show celebrating 27 years since the show's creation, and then again with British singer Ed Sheeran on July 21st.

Johnny McDaid and Courteney Cox have been in a relationship for nearly eight years. McDaid is a member of both Snow Patrol and Vega4, a record producer, singer, and songwriter. He has been associated with Ed Sheeran, Robbie Williams, and Pink.

Courteney Cox met Johnny McDaid in early 2013, three years after separating from David Arquette, and began dating in September of that year. They were soon engaged but called it off in 2015. In early 2016, Cox and McDaid reunited in London and have remained in a relationship since.

Cox and McDaid celebrated their seventh anniversary virtually due to McDaid being in Europe at the time. Courteney Cox shared the interaction with Instagram.

"7 years ago today I had my first day with this incredible man...and my life was changed forever. I love you J."

Currently, Johnny McDaid is not actively engaged on social media. He did not comment under Courteney Cox's post at the time.

