Who was Cris Albert? FILA Philippines CEO and owner dies

Owner and CEO of FILA Philippines, Cris Albert, passed away on April 23. While FILA Philippines announced the news of her demise in a Facebook post, the cause of her death is yet to be revealed. The post reads:

“Her family appeals to everyone to respect their privacy as they grieve in this time of immense loss.”

Detailed information regarding her funeral is yet to be revealed, and an official statement from family members is awaited.

Everything known about Cris Albert

Cris Albert was mostly known as the President and CEO of FILA Philippines, Isport Life Inc., and Athlete’s Gym & Dive. She came into FILA as a marketing manager in 1992 and became the president in 2007.

She grew up surrounded by the fashion industry since her mother Wanda Louwallien was a former supermodel and show choreographer. She used to watch her mother’s shows when she was modeling at Hyatt and attended luncheon shows when her mother began directing shows.

Cris Albert was the owner and CEO of Fila Philippines (Image via @mscrisalbert/Instagram)

While Cris did some adverts, print ads, and TV commercials, she later realized that she did not want to become a model. Thus, she ventured out into the world of marketing and management.

After completing her schooling at St. Scholastica’s College, Cris received her Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing with a major in Advertising from Assumption College Makati, Philippines. She took her post-graduate course at INSEAD, France, and was pursuing a Diploma Course in OPM at Harvard University.

Albert took her company to new heights

FILA Philippines has a total of 420 outlets and is one of the largest sports footwear retailers in the country. They are present in several department stores nationwide and are a familiar name for many Filipino families. Cris also introduced four new retail concepts that benefited FILA, including FILA Italia, Heritage, Universal, and Green.

Albert’s management led to the introduction of new stores, five new brands, and the expansion of current product lines within their existing brands in the last five years.

Cris is survived by her family members and it remains unknown if she was married or not.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia