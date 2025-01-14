Who was Dalyce Curry? Remains of 95-year old 'Blues Brothers' actress found after home destroyed in LA wildfires

Retired actress Dalyce Curry, 95, has recently died in the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires, as reported by the New York Post on January 13, 2025. She was known for appearing in films like The Blues Brothers and The Ten Commandments.

According to People magazine, Curry's body remains were discovered on Sunday, January 12, at her house located in Altadena, which was destroyed due to the fire. Her family was immediately informed about the same by the LA County Medical Examiner's Office.

Dalyce Curry's granddaughter, Dalyce Kelley, took to her Facebook page to share a tribute post. She added a video featuring a news report related to her grandmother's demise. Kelley expressed gratitude to ABC 7 for featuring Curry, adding that the latter was missing from her home after the wildfires.

Kelly also confirmed that the coroner shared the information about the body remains around an hour before she shared the post and referred to her grandmother by writing:

"We had a great run. She impacted my life in so many ways. This loss is devastating."

While speaking to People magazine, a spokesperson for the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner stated that the authorities are yet to get an identification of the deceased person and that other details related to the incident would be available later on their official website.

Dalyce Curry's granddaughter continued searching for her after the latter's house was destroyed

According to a report by ABC 7, Dalyce Curry was dropped at her house by Dalyce Kelley on January 7, 2025. The latter left for her home to look after her other family members, and Curry was tired after being at the hospital for the entire day.

Notably, the Eaton fire started the same day, a few hours before Dalyce Curry reached her residence. Kelley saw a text on her phone the following day, which was from her grandmother, saying that there was no power at her house. ABC 7 stated that Kelley was also a part-time caregiver for her grandmother, and she never expected the Eaton Fire to spread so fast.

After reading Curry's text, Kelley immediately went to her grandmother's house to check on her, but the house was destroyed by then. Kelley described the situation as "total devastation as she spoke to ABC 7. The area was sealed by a barricade, and a law enforcement officer told Dalyce:

"I'm sorry your grandmother's property is gone. It totally burned down."

Kelley did not stop looking for Curry and she was advised by the officer to check at the Pasadena Civic Center, where many people who lost their homes were staying together.

While Kelley could not find her grandmother, she and her family were expecting that Dalyce Curry was fine before they were informed about Curry's body remains by the authorities. Furthermore, Kelley was also escorted by the National Guard to the remains of her grandmother's house on January 10, 2025.

As per the latest updates from ABC 7 on Tuesday, January 14, a Pasadena firefighter lost his home while fighting the Eaton fire, and flames have erupted in Ventura County. Moreover, a few legal issues have emerged between the wildfires, as more than 40 people have been taken into custody at the evacuation zones in Santa Monica.

