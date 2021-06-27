Who is Daniel Dryer? Everything to know about Taylor Hill's fiancée 

25-year-model Taylor Hill had recently announced her engagement to boyfriend Daniel Fryer. Hill announced on Instagram through a series of pictures in which Fryer is seen on one knee holding out a ring.

The picture also gave Hill’s fans a look at her gorgeous diamond ring. She received a lot of best wishes from her friends after the announcement.

“My best friend, my soulmate, I’ll love you always [heart and stars emojis] 06/25/21 [heart and stars emojis] (sic)”

Taylor Hill and Daniel Fryer were first seen in public in February 2020. At the time, Taylor Hill had split from her ex-boyfriend Michael Stephen Shank.

Who is Daniel Fryer?

Fryer recently grabbed the headlines after becoming engaged to Taylor Hill. Fryer is the head of Cannatlantic, a London-based key warning firm. Daniel Fryer is also not associated with web-based media destinations and has kept his data hidden.

Daniel Fryer’s total assets are not yet covered until now. But his better half, Taylor Hill, has total assets of around $6 million. So overall, very little information is known about Daniel Fryer so far.

More about Taylor Hill

Taylor Hill is a popular American model and has been a Victoria's Secret Agent since 2015. She was a gymnast at an early age and later became a model. Taylor Hill graduated from Pomona High School in Arvada when she was 16 years old.

Taylor Hill started her modeling career in 2013 when she was featured in Intimissimi's catalog. Taylor Hill has also been in print campaigns for Forever 21.

Taylor Hill was also voted "2015's Most Promising Model" by Courturesque's readers. She also won "Model of the Year" on social media at the Fashion Media Awards.

Taylor Hill's name reached No. 9 and has 3.6 million followers on the "Most Followed Models" list by Harper's Bazaar. Taylor Hill has around 15 million Instagram followers since November 2020.

Edited by Gautham Balaji