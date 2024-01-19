Who was David Stevens? Tributes pour in as influential mortgage finance leader dies aged 66 

Former Mortgage Bankers Association President David Stevens has passed away at the age of 66. Those in the industry were well acquainted with his cancer battle which spanned numerous years. He retired from the organization in August 2018 after announcing that he was in remission. Many colleagues have since shared their tributes.

Current MBA President Bob Broeksmit released a statement following his passing. He said:

"The real estate finance community mourns the loss today of one of its great leaders and fiercest advocates. Dave Stevens grew up in the mortgage business before serving the industry... as FHA Commissioner during and immediately after the 2008 financial crisis and then as President and CEO of MBA."

Broeksmit went on to describe Stevens as an ideal boss, mentor, and friend who earnestly worked and cared for his employees. He also said that the latter and his wife were behind the creation of the MBA Opens Doors Foundation in 2011 which went on to help over 16,000 families with severely ill and injured children.

David Stevens joined the financial industry in 1983

According to National Mortgage News, David Stevens joined the World Savings and Loan in 1983 and stayed in the organization for 15 years. In July 1998 he proceeded to join Freddie Mac as the senior vice president.

After his tenure at the same, he joined Wells Fargo Home Mortgage where he would be the executive vice president and national wholesale manager.

Due to his impressive work, the Obama administration also appointed David Stevens as the Federal Housing Commissioner, a job Stevens took over between July 2009 and March 2011. In May 2011, he became the president and CEO of the MBA.

In recent days, he was seen at Mountain Lake Consulting to speak about a merger. Following his tragic passing many have taken to the internet to pay tribute to the industry leader.

“A legend of a figure”: Tributes pour in as David Stevens passes away

CrossCountry Mortgage vice president Rick Roque released a statement announcing that Stevens was “a legend of a figure.” The retail acquisitions head also described him as a leader who took deliberate decisions.

The current FHA Commissioner, Julia Gordon said in a statement that she was “deeply saddened” by Stevens’ passing. She said that he helped her tremendously when she took on his role and “generously shared advice, and reflections from his experience.” She also added:

“At FHA, I’ve come to know that not only did Dave’s time at FHA leave a tremendous imprint on the office, but it earned him the lasting admiration and personal affection of so many who worked with him at HUD.”

Speaking about David Stevens’ cancer battle, Brian Vieaux, the president of FinLocker said on social media:

“Despite facing his own health challenges, David’s relentless commitment to improving the U.S. Housing Finance Industry never wavered. His leadership and advocacy in roles ranging from Assistant Secretary of Housing to CEO of the Mortgage Bankers Association set a standard of excellence.”

Details about the funeral arrangements were not made public at the time of writing this article.