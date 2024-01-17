Who is Dean Dempster? Police officer accused of s*xually assaulting 6-year-old girl on duty appears in court

Disclaimer: This article speaks about s*xual violence against a minor. Reader's discretion is advised.

Dean Dempster, a member of the Greater Manchester Police Force, has been accused of assaulting a 6-year-old girl while on duty. The alleged assault took place on December 29, 2023, when Officer Dempster groped the child in Oldham.

Dean Dempster, a 34-year-old man who joined GMP in 2021, was arrested for two offenses — a s*xual assault on a minor and a public misconduct during his duty. Dempster appeared in Liverpool Crown Court on January 16, 2024, to face charges related to the alleged assault and has been suspended from his duty, according to local police.

Dean Dempster, who was posted to GMP's Oldham district, has been charged with s*xual assault (Image via X/@OldhamChronicle)

The Greater Manchester Police Force fully cooperates with the investigation, and internal affairs are conducting a parallel inquiry to ensure transparency and accountability.

Who is Dean Dempster?

Born on February 20, 1989, Dean Dempster is a former Army reservist who joined Greater Manchester Police (GMP) in 2021. His roles during the service were as a special constable and ambulance service paramedic. However, he was arrested on New Year's Eve and charged with two significant offenses, as reported.

On January 4, 2024, he appeared in custody at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court. He was remanded as Crown Prosecution Service lawyers opposed his appeal for bail. The Greater Manchester Police (GMP) is dedicated to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and accountability.

Therefore, Dean Dempster, who has been allegedly accused of s*xual abuse of a 6-year-old girl and public misconduct while on duty, will remain suspended until any conclusions are reached.

According to the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) statement,

"The officer has been suspended from duty, and misconduct proceedings will resume upon the conclusion of criminal proceedings."

On Wednesday, January 16, 2024, Dean Dempster appeared via video link for his hearing in Liverpool Crown Court. However, his next hearing is set to be held on February 23, 2024. The defending lawyer, Saeed Hafezi, tried for his bail but was opposed; however, till the hearing, he will remain in custody until the hearing. Reportedly, he looked upon the public gallery where his partner and mother were seated while moving to the cell.

Speaking about the trial date, barrister Richard Orme said in court, according to local police,

"We have instructions to make a bail application in due course."

However, Judge David Swinnerton has fixed a trial date for June 19, 2024, and it is reported that the case is expected to last five to seven days. As the legal proceedings unfold, the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) will continue to update the public on the investigation's progress and any subsequent actions taken. However, the spokesperson from GMP stated,

"No pleas were entered during the hearing."

The incident has ignited outrage within the community, raising questions about law enforcement officers' conduct. The parents of the 6-year-old girl whom an officer allegedly assaulted are expecting a rightful decision. Moreover, the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) does acknowledge the importance of public trust and reassures the community that incidents of this nature are not taken lightly.

The outcome of Dean Dempster's criminal case is yet pending.