Who is DKane? TikToker reportedly arrested in Texas for possessing a firearm equipped with a switch

DKane, a twenty-year-old TikTok star, was reportedly arrested for carrying a firearm with a switch on January 13, 2025. According to the Facebook news page Corpus Christi Crónica, the TikToker was dining with fellow TikTok star Ash Trevino at a cafe in San Antonio, Texas, when he was apprehended by the police.

For the unversed, a switch is a device that alters a semi-automatic gun into a fully automatic weapon. According to ABC News in June 2024, gun violence in the US skyrocketed in 2023 after switches were made commonly available, with a 570% increase in switch seizures between 2017 and 2021.

DKane is a TikTok star with a following of 1.7 million. He rose to fame from his lip-syncing videos on the social media platform, which may soon be banned in the country from January 19, 2025.

DKane is a tattoo artist and content creator

DKane, who goes by dkaneee on TikTok, is an online content creator and tattoo artist who rose to fame in October 2023 after one of his lip sync videos went viral, amassing over 1 million views.

The content creator's popularity subsequently grew on TikTok, and he currently has over 1.7 million followers on the platform, with his videos garnering 4.8 million likes overall. He also has 216K followers on Instagram.

According to My San Antonio on January 14, 2025, the content creator's real name is Josiah Kane De La Fuente. The twenty-year-old TikToker was reportedly born on March 30, 2004, and his most identifying trait is his myriad tattoos scattered over his body and face.

Not much is known regarding the TikTok star's personal life. However, he revealed that he was expecting a child, during a YouTube video with Jr Stuber uploaded in August 2024.

Exploring DKane's arrest in Texas

According to Corpus Christi Crónica's Facebook post regarding the arrest, Josiah Kane De La Fuente and Ash Trevino were having a meal at a cafe in San Antonio when another woman allegedly joined them and started an argument with Trevino. The Facebook post claimed the commotion soon grew heated, following which police swarmed the area.

De La Fuente was allegedly arrested in the aftermath after police reportedly found a handgun with a switch on his person. The Facebook post further claimed he was wearing his an ankle monitor at the time, suggesting he had previous convictions and his owning a firearm might have violated the terms of his probation.

While it remains unclear why or when De La Fuente was arrested prior to this, the TikToker had uploaded a mugshot to his Instagram page in June 2024. The post has garnered over 50K likes at the time of this article.

As reported by My San Antonio, three other people were also arrested along with De La Fuente, including Desiree Zertuche, Raymundo Constantino, and an unnamed 22-year-old individual. Meanwhile, Trevino, who has over 1 million followers on TikTok, addressed the situation in a recent post by uploading an old video of DKane and captioning it, "Free my baby."

According to the media outlet, Ash Trevino paid bond to get De La Fuente and the others out of jail. The TikTok star confirmed this in a TikTok live, where she said:

"For those who talk a lot of cr*p about me being a bad person, saying I'm the reason they got locked up, I'm the one that posted their bond and waited for them."

There is no further information regarding DKane's arrest or where he is currently at the time of this article.

