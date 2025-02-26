Who is Dr Heavenly Kimes and what did she say? Instagram star issues apology over recent comments about gay men 

Married to Medicine star Dr. Heavenly Kimes took to social media to issue an apology after making homophobic remarks on her unofficial YouTube after-show.

While discussing the feud between Dr. Gregory Lunceford and Carlos Reginald King, the social media star made derogatory comments about the LGBTQ community, which is what led her to issue an apology. Meanwhile, television producer Jerome Trammel also took to X to put her on blast.

Trigger Warning: The following article includes homophobic rhetoric. Reader’s discretion is advised.

In season 11, episode 12 of the show, Carlos Reginald King attacked Gregory Lunceford for commenting about the former’s ex-wife. While discussing the same on YouTube, Heavenly Kimes said:

“If you have a conversation with somebody and it goes to the left, most men- real men, not gay men, not b**ch men, the guys that are kinda soft, real men… straight men… are gonna feel like- ‘If you tell my wife to shut the f**k up I’m gonna have a problem with it.’”

For those uninitiated, Dr. Heavenly Kimes is a board-certified cosmetic dentist based out of Duluth, Georgia. She is also a reality star on Bravo TV’s Married to Medicine reality show. As per her official website, she has been featured on CBS Radio, Good Day Atlanta, Fox News, The Oprah Magazine, Black Enterprise, and Essence among others.

What did Dr. Heavenly Kimes say while apologizing? Details revealed as homophobic comments garner backlash online

Heavenly Kimes took to social media to express that she realized that she had made a mistake, and she did not mean to share such remarks. The 54-year-old took to X on February 24 to say:

“I apologize it was an ignorant statement, I’m a grown a*s woman I can admit when I’m wrong. I didn’t mean it that way.”

As per The Neighborhood Talk, Kimes also took to social media to say:

“I’m just emotional now because… and again and again, let me just apologize for what I said. For you know, I made a lot of people uncomfortable by saying something and it was mistaken and I want to say I apologize. It was an ignorant statement that I made about being a real man, you know. I want to apologize for that again and again.”

As per her website, Heavenly Kimes attended Florida A&M University in Tallahassee, Florida, and Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee, where she reportedly graduated at the time of her class. Following graduation, she worked as an Associate Dentist for three years and went on to open multiple companies later on. She is the founder of Dr. Heavenly University and Smiles by Dr Heavenly.

Dr. Heavenly Kimes boasts over a million followers on Instagram.

Non-binary television producer Jerome Trammel was one of the many critics of Kimes. Trammel took to X on February 24 to state that being gay does not make the person an “unreal” man. Trammel added:

“People are still attempting to define a real man based on his sexual orientation or whether he is feminine or not? I don't care how many LGBTQ+ friends or fans you have; that implies you should definitely know better.”

Trammel also said on the social networking site:

“I know homosexual men who consistently stand up for and protect women and their significant others, verbally, emotionally & physically”

The other parties involved had not responded to the controversy at the time of writing this article. Meanwhile, a Change.org petition to have Kimes removed from the Bravo show has appeared online. The petition read:

"These damaging remarks by Dr Kimes promote prejudices and directly harm an already marginalized group... We call upon Bravo to take decisive action by ending their professional association with Dr Heavenly Kimes. Show that Bravo stands against homophobia and for love, acceptance, and unity."

The petition had amassed over 100 signatures at the time of writing this article.

