Who was Dr Lionel Meadows? Eminent Georgia physician dies in plane crash tragedy 

It has been confirmed that the Northeast Georgia physician who died in Tennessee plane crash was Dr Lionel Meadows. He died on Sunday when the single-engine Cessna 182 crashed into the Polk County woods that is located near the borders of Tennessee and Georgia. It has been reported that the doctor was travelling alone to meet his family when the tragic accident occurred. The official reason behind the crash was not released at the time of writing this article.

Dr Lionel Meadows was flying a charter owned by Clarkesville's Georgia Company of Aspiring Flyers, LLC. Research found that the small plane took off from South Bend, Indiana at 3:59 pm on Sunday. It was headed to Jefferson's Jackson County Airport however, it never arrived.

EMA Director Stephen Lofty from Polk County, Tennessee told news outlets that he received a 911 call about the crash on Sunday evening. He told WRCB:

“Around 6:35, we received a call from a local resident stating that they had heard a metallic tiny sound near their residence, and they thought that it might have been a plane.”

A wing of the aircraft was found on the side of a roadway by search parties. Crews were about to abandon their search due to severe weather until a drone located an “irradiated field heat source” on Sunday night.

When the search for Dr Meadows resumed on Monday, they found his body in the cockpit of the plane.

Who was Dr Lionel Meadows? Everything to know about the plane crash victim

Dr Lionel Meadows graduated from the Emory University in 1990. Four years later he graduated from the Medical College of Georgia and in 1998, he graduated from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

The Macon, Georgia-native was double-certified by both the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynaecology and the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery as well. According to Meadows Surgical Arts, he was best known for his breast augmentation, abdominoplasty and Hetter Peel procedures.

Along with being an active surgeon and the medical director at Meadows Surgical Arts, he was also involved in academia. He was an annual speaker at the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery. He also oversaw students from the Philadelphia College of Medicine.

He and his wife, Kathryn Meadows founded the Surgical Hope Foundation. A non-profit that helps to fulfil medical needs when one does not have enough financial coverage.

Dr Lionel and his wife are parents to two children, Aspen and Liesl. Meadows Surgical Arts revealed that when he was not in office, Lionel enjoyed golfing, flying and playing the guitar.

An announcement on Meadows Surgical Arts’ Facebook page confirmed Dr Lionel Meadows’ passing. They wrote:

“Dr. Meadows was a beloved friend, mentor, and inspiration to many of us. He was a brilliant surgeon and doctor who touched the lives of so many with his kindness and passion for delivering exceptional patient care. Dr. Meadows was known for praying with each of his patients before surgery”

The National Transportation Safety Board continues to investigate the crash.

