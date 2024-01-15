Who is Dylan Thomas? 23-year-old heir to $293M pie fortune allegedly stabbed friend to death on Christmas Eve

Dylan Thomas, son of multimillionaire business tycoon Sir Stanley Thomas, has been charged with the alleged murder of William Bush, Thomas’ closest friend and housemate. The incident took place on December 24, 2023, close to midnight, near Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff, Wales.

According to Times Now World, the two friends allegedly got into a feud outside the cathedral on Christmas Eve, which ended with Thomas reportedly stabbing Bush. As per The Daily Mail’s reports, Bush was later found unconscious in the car park of the cathedral with fatal injuries. He was admitted to the nearest medical facility but couldn't make it.

In the course of Bush’s murder investigation case, Dylan Thomas was notified to appear at Cardiff Crown Court on January 2, 2024. However, in his absence, Thomas was remanded in custody and is now due to appear on February 2, 2024.

Dylan Thomas, son of Sir Stanley Thomas, is the $293M pie fortune heir accused of friend’s murder

The taped crime scene where William was found in Cardiff (Image via South Wales Police)

Dylan Thomas, a 23-year-old computer programmer who has been charged with allegedly stabbing William Bush, is the son of Sir Stanley Thomas, a Welsh business tycoon and property developer. Stanley, along with his brother, Peter, have worked together to grow Peter’s Food Services, of which Peter’s Pie is also a part.

The catering company was originally their grandfather’s, who was also called Stanley Thomas. The business stayed in the family up to 1988, after which the brothers sold it to Grand Metropolitan for £75 million.

In 2006, Sir Stanley Thomas received a knighthood from the royal family for his services to business. He is involved with a number of charitable organizations and also invests in the rugby club in his hometown. A fifth share of the TBI group – which owns Cardiff International and a number of other airport projects – also belongs to the Thomas family.

In 2013, the collective net worth of Stanley and Peter Thomas was estimated by The Sunday Times at £230 million. Dylan Thomas was raised in his family home in Wales, where he attended the private Cathedral School in Llandaff. William Bush was reportedly also a student at the same school, and Dylan Thomas’ classmate, which is how the two first became friends.

William Bush was Dylan's friend and housemate

Cardiff Crown Court - where the trial for William Bush's murder will take place (Image via X/@GHRSouthWales)

Dylan Thomas and William Bush, both aged 23, remained friends after school. Two years ago, in 2022, the two decided to move in together. According to The Sun, the terraced house in Cardiff where the two moved belongs to Dylan Thomas’ grandparents, Sir Gareth Edwards, the Welsh rugby legend.

William was a surveyor at a local commercial property firm, who also enjoyed playing rugby and golf in his free time. He originally belonged to Brecon, South Wales, where his family still lives. William’s father, John, an English teacher, is 61, and his mother, Elizabeth, is 63. He also had a brother and a sister – Alexander and Catrin.

According to The Sun, Bush’s family arrived in Cardiff to pay tribute to their son. On the news of their son’s unfortunate death, the family’s statement said:

“Our Will was taken away from us in such a cruel and indescribable way. Will was such a loyal, funny, and caring son, brother, and boyfriend. We are absolutely devastated and as a family request that our privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

According to the firm, William moved into the house after Thomas did. The two also had a dog in the house – a black Labrador – which Thomas brought.

William's family is reportedly holding out hope to find justice for their son in the next court session. How the upcoming trial at Cardiff Crown Court goes down on February 2 remains to be seen.