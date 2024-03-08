Who is Elena Zhukova? Rupert Murdoch to marry his 67-year-old girlfriend after announcing engagement

Former FOX News chairman Rupert Murdoch has been engaged to 67-year-old girlfriend Elena Zhukova as announced by a spokesperson on Thursday, March 7, 2024. According to The Hollywood Reporter, their wedding will take place on June 1 at Murdoch's private vineyard in California called Moraga Estates and invitations have already been sent out.

Elena Zhukova is a Russian-born retired scientist who specializes in molecular biology. The two have reportedly been dating since the summer of 2023.

Everything we know about Rupert Murdoch's fiancé Elena Zhukova

Elena Zhukova came to America in 1991 from Moscow, shortly before the collapse of the Soviet Union, as reported by The Guardian. She is a distinguished scientist who has worked at the University of California. Her former spouse, the billionaire businessman Alexander Zhukov is quite a contentious figure, having been arrested in Italy back in 2001 on suspicion of smuggling armaments from Ukraine to certain Balkan states.

Alexander Zhukov has lived as a naturalized British citizen since 1993. Elena, on the other hand, came to the United States a year ago. The duo has a daughter named Darya "Dasha" Zhukova and two sons, Boris and Mikhail. Although not much is known about their public lives. The 67-year-old molecular biologist is Rupert Murdoch's sixth fiancé.

Rupert Murdoch's love life

Rupert Murdoch has been married four times before, starting with Australian native Patricia Booker in 1956. The marriage lasted about a decade, until 1967. The same year, he went on to tie the knot with former Scottish journalist Anna Maria dePeyste and the couple stayed together for 32 years. The duo have three children, as per The Telegraph.

In 1999, Rupert divorced Anna and got hitched to Chinese-born American Wendi Deng on his yacht in New York Harbour, as reported by People. After 14 years of marriage, the duo parted ways.

Rupert's fourth wife was former model and actress Jerry Hill. Their marriage lasted from 2016 to 2022.

In 2023, Rupert Murdoch got engaged to a retired dental hygienist named Ann Lesley Smith. However, the engagement was broken within weeks due to unexplained reasons, although rumors suggest it was due to her political leanings.

As per The New York Times, Murdoch gave up power over his vast media empire a few months ago in September 2023. He handed over the reins to his son Lachlan after stepping down from the role of chairperson. He will be turning 93 next week on 11 March and has plans to come back to his home country, Australia, in the coming months to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the publication, The Australian.