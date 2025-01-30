Who is Florence Mirsky? Music producer's ex addresses footage of her profanity-laden, racist rant caught on camera

Scott Storch’s ex-wife Florence Mirsky went viral on social media on January 30 after she was caught getting into a heated argument with valet workers in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. Netizens were stunned by Mirsky shouting racist slurs at the workers. She has since taken to Instagram to repeatedly address and apologize for her misbehavior.

While addressing a valet worker, Florence Mirsky dubbed him a “wetbag,” and called out President Donald Trump’s name while emphasizing on deportation. She went on to add:

“You guys r*pe and kill people.”

She then tossed a dollar bill at one of the employees and shouted:

“I’m rich, you’re poor.”

At one point, Florence Mirsky attempted to snatch the phone of the person who was recording the influencer’s behavior; however, she took to seemingly attacking the man.

For those uninitiated, Florence Mirsky is the mother of hip-hop music producer Scott Storch’s child. The influencer, who is of Ukrainian background, frequently shares snippets of her life on Instagram, where she has amassed over 60,000 followers.

After the video went viral, Mirsky took to her Instagram stories to release an official statement where she apologized for her behavior. The influencer, who goes by the moniker of Ms Flojo on Instagram, said:

“I take accountability for the things I said in an over emotional state of mind, which I understand does not excuse the racist aggression towards another human being. Racism is never okay and my words were both hurtful and inappropriate.”

Florence Mirsky appears on Instagram Live to address the incident

While taking to the social networking site to address what happened, Mirsky alleged that she was groped by the valet, subsequently leading to her outburst. She went on to add that in hindsight she believes that she should have called the police instead of lashing out at the employees.

She added:

“I was upset and I lost my sh*t. It happens to the best of us.”

Ms Flojo takes to Instagram to address racist rant (Image via msflojo/Instagram)

Ms Flojo then claimed that she helped her Mexican employees who are immigrants acquire residence in the United States. She went on to say:

“I love Mexicans. I love Asian people. I love Russians. I love Jews. I love Muslims. I have never in my life like why would someone like me be racist? Like, what I said about Trump, my parents are Ukrainian immigrants. I was angry. I felt like I was just violated.”

In another Instagram live, Florence Mirsky explained that she “lashed out” at the employees because she did not want to physically assault the person who groped her and go to jail as she has a child.

Mirsky also explained on her Instagram stories that she has a history of mental illness. Mirsky said:

“Unfortunately, I have passed trauma and manic episodes that I suffer with everyday. That’s why I called them r*pists and murderers. I felt violated. Everyone that knows me knows I have a big heart and love for everyone.”

Meanwhile, Scott Storch himself had not addressed the incident on social media at the time of writing this article. It remains unclear whether anybody pressed charges following the incident.

