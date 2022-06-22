Who is Gabi Dugal? All about Scotty McCreery's wife as American Idol alum is set to welcome his first child 

Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi Dugal are set to welcome their first child in November 2022. The singer revealed the news to PEOPLE, stating that he and Dugal have always wanted to have children. He said:

"We always knew we wanted kids, but we always knew we wanted the first few years to travel and have time on the road, to see things and experience life."

McCreery also said that they have done everything in their lives and that this is the perfect time to settle and expand their family.

Everything known about Scotty McCreery's wife

Gabi Dugal is a pediatric nurse. She graduated from the University of North Carolina in 2016 and worked at Duke University Hospital. It is unknown where she works right now.

Dugal does not have a Wikipedia page and further details about her date of birth, parents, career, and educational background are yet to be revealed.

Scotty McCreery and Gabi Dugal went to the same elementary school and were at the same kindergarten. However, love started to blossom as they reached their senior year of high school. They got engaged in 2017 and married the following year. The wedding footage was also included in Scotty's music video for This Is It.

The pair are currently residents of Nashville, although they have another house in North Carolina. They have a pet dog named Moose, and Dugal has also been featured in a few music videos by McCreery.

The McCreerys' interesting pregnancy journey so far

Scotty McCreery and Gabi Dugal have planned a lot of things for their child (Image via Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

After finding out about the pregnancy earlier their year, Gabi planned to break the news to McCreery after picking him up at the airport, on their way to a hockey game. Unfortunately, a delayed flight ruined her plans, and she wasn't able to tell him until the next day. Speaking about the experience, Scotty said:

"I'm over there drinking beers, having a good time, and she's like, 'I think I'll just lay low tonight,' so I was like, 'Okay'. I didn't think anything of it."

Finding out about the baby's sex was an equally thrilling experience for the couple. Explaining why he "just figured it would be a girl," McCreery said:

"I was the only boy on both sides of my family, the last McCreery boy out there. Gabi's from two sisters in her family."

Scotty is planning to introduce his son to baseball alongside music and golf. Gabi said that her experience as a pediatric nurse will also help to handle the baby. She stated:

"Even just down to changing diapers multiple times in a day, and figuring out how to soothe the baby when they're upset, for sure has helped."

Scotty McCreery is known as the winner of American Idol Season 10 and released his debut studio album, Clear as Day, in October 2011.

