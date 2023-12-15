Who is Gaynor Lord? CCTV footage shows missing Norwich mother smiling as cops liken case to Nicola Bulley

Gaynor Lord, a 55-year-old woman, was reported missing in Norwich on December 8, 2023. She was last seen walking along London Street wearing a white shirt, a yellow tank top, an olive-colored coat on top, and a scarf. CCTV footage released by police traced her last steps before she disappeared between a cathedral and Wensum Park at 4:01 pm.

Her clothes and her other possessions were found scattered around the river in the park at 8 pm that same day by a walker.

Expand Tweet

In a bizarre turn of events, this case has been likened to the disappearance of 45-year-old Nicola Bulley, who also disappeared next to a river in January. Her body was later found in the River Wyre, and her death was ruled as a drowning.

"We want her home!” Daughter pleads for help to get Gaynor Lord back

Gaynor Lord was a retail assistant for Bullards Gin at the local Jarrold's department store in Norfolk. CCTV footage shows her smiling at the camera as she left work at 2:44 pm, over an hour earlier than she was scheduled to leave at 4 pm.

Expand Tweet

As per her Facebook profile, Gaynor graduated from Eaton NS Norwich in 1984. She is married to Clive Janes Lord, a successful financial advisor, since March 6, 1998. Gaynor Lord is the mother of three children - Alexandra, Charlotte, and Sebastian.

Four days after she went missing, her daughter Alexandra posted on her Facebook profile to spread the word about her mother's disappearance.

“Please share, if anyone knows anything please do contact the police! We want her home!” the post read.

Gaynor Lord is described as white and 5 ft 6 in tall, having shoulder-length blond hair.

A timeline of Gaynor Lord's movements before her disappearance

On December 13, Norfolk Police released footage of Gaynor Lord's last known movements before she went missing, gathering video footage via CCTV.

Expand Tweet

According to The Sun, Gaynor Lord left work at 2:44 pm. At 2:48 pm, she is seen walking on Queen Street towards a cathedral. At 3:22 pm, she is seen leaving the cathedral, at which time she puts on her coat.

At 3:53 pm, she walks towards Pitt Street. At 4:01 pm, she is captured for the last time on CCTV, walking up St Augustines Street, before going missing.

Some eyewitnesses have come forward with information regarding Gaynor. According to the Norwich Evening News, the eyewitness believes she "may have seen who she thinks is Gaynor removing her jacket in Wensum Park and performing a yoga pose."

Expand Tweet

Norwich cop Supt Wes Hornigold told The Sun that his team has been in correspondence with the Lancashire Constabulary that handled the Nicola Bulley case.

“We will absolutely, and have been, linking in with Lancashire Constabulary to understand any of the lessons learned from that inquiry," he stated.

Cops believe Gaynor "most likely" entered the River Wensum in Norwich after her belongings were found scattered around the riverbank. The search is on to find the missing mother, with police divers scouring the River Wensum using sonar equipment. Drones are also being used to track down the missing woman.