Who is Geoffrey Ogunlesi? All about the billionaire heir as Tobey Maguire's ex-wife Jennifer Meyer gets engaged

Jennifer Meyer, the ex-wife of Spider-Man actor Tobey Maguire, recently got engaged. The 47-year-old jewelry designer announced that she is remarrying after her partner, businessman Geoffrey Ogunlesi, proposed.

Geoffrey Ogunlesi is the CEO of the Ogunlesi Group, which is a Los Angeles, California-based entertainment and music management company.

Numerous musicians from various genres are on its client list, such as Myles Frost, Charlieonnafriday, Young Thug, and more.

Moreover, he is the son of Amelia Quist-Ogunlesi and Adebayo "Bayo" O. Ogunlesi. He also has a brother named Carl.

Additionally, even though Geoffrey’s current valuation is not publicly available , as per Forbes, his father’s net worth is $1.7 billion as of 2024.

Jennifer Meyer's fiance Geoff Ogunlesi is a businessman and the son of a billionaire

Geoffrey Ogunlesi and Jennifer Meyer are engaged now (Image via Instagram / @jenmeyerjewelry / @eoffo212) Jennifer and Tobey are still on good terms (Image via Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Geoff has always stayed away from the limelight and refuses to draw attention to himself. In August 2019, during an interview with Complex, he stated:

“It’s not about me, it’s about the artists.”

Having worked closely with Atlanta rapper Young Thug on his April 2015 album, Barter 6, he is mainly known for handling A&R for Thug. In December 2015, Jennifer Meyer's fiance tweeted about Thug:

"The next time I post on here Young Thug will have a #1 album. Speak it into existence."

After working on several Young Thug projects and going silent on X for nearly four years, Ogunlesi returned to the platform on August 24, 2019, after it was reported that So Much Fun was the number one album in the nation.

Additionally, his father Adebayo Ogunlesi is an investment banker and lawyer from Nigeria and his mother is a doctor. Adebayo is currently chairman and managing partner at the private equity firm Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP).

Prior to being elevated to executive vice chairman and chief client officer at Credit Suisse First Boston, Ogunlesi served as the organization's head of global investment banking.

Jennifer Meyer announced her engagement on Instagram

Jennifer Meyer posted a picture of herself and her 33-year-old fiance on Instagram, showcasing her diamond ring. On Saturday she uploaded the photo on Instagram and wrote:

"YES!!! [black heart, infinity, sparkling star emojis] (sic)"

In the photo, many white roses were arranged in little pots across the table and wine bottles were seen lining the walls. On top of one of the plates was a blue box that most likely contained the engagement ring.

For the occassion, Meyer wore a black dress, and Geoffrey was in a black sweater and black slacks.

In addition, as per the Mail, Jennifer reposted a picture that her friend Allison Wise had uploaded online of the two of them holding her friend's ring out. Allison captioned her post:

"So happy for this angel queen - my everything BEST friend who is marrying the greatest man and her should mate! I love you and can't wait to keep celebrating you both!"

In November 2023, Meyer and Geoffrey made their red carpet debut.

Meanwhile, Bang Showbiz reported that even though Tobey gets along well with Jennifer's fiance, she acknowledged that their harmonious relationship takes a lot of work.

