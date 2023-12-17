Who is Georg Gauger? German man allegedly caught filming video in Senate hearing room with Aidan Maese Czeropski surfaces

After Aidan Maese Czeropski faced the heat for the viral hearing room video, the other man, named Georg Gauger, has also been dragged into the controversy. The video went viral on December 15, 2023, and was obtained by Daily Caller. The video shows two men having int*rcourse in Hart 216, the judiciary room.

As soon as the news about Aidan Maese Czeropski, legislative aide for Democratic Maryland Senator Ben Cardin, spread on social media, he was fired from his job, as Cardin’s office released a statement that read:

“Aidan Maese-Czeropski is no longer employed by the US Senate”.

Another man, Georg, has been named after Aidan Maese Czeropski in the Senate hearing room viral video. (Image via Twitter)

Several people on social media are now alleging that the other man in the video is an International Affairs student from Germany, named Georg Gauger. Furthermore, as soon as the news blew up about Aidan Maese Czeropski and Georg Gauger being in the video, Aidan took to LinkedIn and spoke about how he had shown “poor judgment.”

“This has been a difficult time for me, as I have been attacked for who I love to pursue a political agenda. While some of my actions in the past have shown poor judgment, I love my job and would never disrespect my workplace. Any attempts to characterize my actions otherwise are fabricated and I will be exploring what legal options are available to me in these matters,” he said.

Georg Gauger, the man in the viral video with Aidan Maese-Czeropski, studied at the Hertie School

Social media users were left in a state of shock as soon as the video blew up on the internet on December 15, 2023. While Aidan Maese-Czeropski parted ways with Cardin’s office just a day after the allegations of him being in the video were made, netizens now wanted to know more about Georg Gauger, who was the other man in the viral video.

Georg Gauger is a German International Affairs student, who is on leave to complete a professional year at the federal ministry. At the same time, he has studied at Hertie School and has also obtained a degree in Politics and Law from the European-University Vidrina in Frankfurt.

On the other hand, while there is a LinkedIn profile linked to Georg Gauger, it has been deactivated, and hence, no further information is available about him. The man in the video, Aidan, has been a crucial part of Cardin’s congressional team for the last two years after he joined Ben Cardin’s team in 2021.

The Guardian also reported that the room in which the video is filmed has hosted many crucial hearings. The 9/11 commission hearing and James Comey's hearing were all done in this room. Hence, the screenshot from the video, which is going viral, states:

“In this very room: Sonia Sotomayor had her confirmation hearing. James Comey testified on Russian interference in the 2016 elections. Aiden got some thick German sausage and a jager sauce finish.”

While Aiden has denied being in the alleged video, the other man being named, Georg Gauger, has not yet commented on the situation. However, social media users continue to bash the two men.