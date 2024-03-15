Who was Grant Page? Mad Max stuntman dies at 85 in car crash

Well-known stuntman Grant Page, 85, has unexpectedly passed away on March 14, 2024. The Hollywood Reporter stated that Page's death was the result of an accident while he was on his way to Kendall-based residence, and his car crashed into a tree.

Grant's IMDb bio states that he was featured in films such as Mad Max and Gods of Egypt. He was a resident of Adelaide, South Australia, and Page's death was confirmed by his son Leroy in a statement to Daily Mail. Leroy mentioned that his father was "very motivated" and in "high spirits" at the time of death.

However, detailed information on the circumstances leading to his death was not disclosed. Apart from Leroy, Grant's survivors include three sons: Adrian, Jeremy, and Gulliver.

Grant Page worked in various films throughout his career: Filmography and other details

He gained recognition for collaborating with director George Miller on most of his projects. This includes the Mad Max films and the romantic drama Three Thousand Years of Longing, released in 2022. Furthermore, he worked in the upcoming Mad Max spin-off, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Grant Page was a recipient of the Inaugural Screen NSW Award in 2016, which was presented by George Miller. Miller praised his work at the time, saying that Page worked under the worst circumstances and was an "innovative stuntman." He continued,

"He taught me a lot about filmmaking but even more about life. Inspirations which have sustained me ever since. Grant is heroic in every sense of the word."

Page also got to work with director Quentin Tarantino in his film Roadgames. He also had some TV shows in his credits, such as Danger Five.

Netizens pay tribute to Grant Page on social media platforms

Grant Page was praised over the years for his flawless work as a stuntman. While the news of his death went viral, netizens took to X (Twitter) to express their grief:

A few of his stunts also became iconic over the years, including the one he performed in the 1976 Mad Dog Morgan, jumping from a cliff around 80 feet tall. His filmography also included a documentary titled Not Quite Hollywood: The Wild, Untold Story of Ozploitation!

His manager, Trenchard-Smith, also paid tribute through a blog, writing that Page displayed courage despite knowing the risks behind the stunts he performed in his career.