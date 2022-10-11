Who is Hal Harrell? Uvalde school district superintendent announces retirement months after Robb Elementary shooting 

On October 9, Uvalde school district superintendent Hal Harrell released a statement online sharing that he would retire from his position. Harrell's announcement has been the subject of much speculation, as it comes just under six months after the shooting at Robb Elementary school on May 24.
According to CNN, Hal Harrell had been facing criticism for the response of Uvalde District officials towards the mass shooting, which led to the death of 19 teachers and 2 members of staff. Harrell's resignation came on the heels of an official announcement that the entire Uvalde school district police force would be suspended.
In an official district press release, it was stated that several officials have been placed on leave, including acting district police chief Lt. Miguel Hernandez and student services director Ken Mueller. The specific reasons for their dismissals have not yet been disclosed.
The press release read:
“Recent developments have uncovered additional concerns with department operations."
As per WBUR, the families of the Uvalde victims have been protesting outside the school district headquarters since early October. They claim that the school district should be held accountable for what was seen as a lackluster response to an active shooter situation.
The Texas Tribune reported that the alleged gunman carried out his attack for over an hour before being confronted by police officers, who fatally shot him after waiting in the hallway of the school for an extended period of time.
Hal Harrell graduated from Uvalde High school
According to Mysanantonio, Hal Harrell spent much of his life in the district as he graduated from Uvalde High school himself before he began his career. In an official email to colleagues and employees, Hal Harrell stated that he was retiring after working in the Uvalde school district for over 30 years.
Harrell wrote:
“I am in my 31st year in education, all served and dedicated to the students and families here in Uvalde."
Hal Harrell mentioned in another online statement that he will continue to serve as superintendent until a successor is selected by the board.
He wrote:
"Uvalde’s success is not based on one person, but on the efforts, dedication and love of so many. I grew up watching others set the stage and examples that students in the community needed to guide them. I will remain here throughout the year until a new superintendent can be named."
He added:
"I am truly grateful for your support and well wishes. My decision to retire has not been made lightly and was made after much prayer and discernment."
Other officials who came under scrutiny after the shooting were former Uvalde police chief Pete Arredondo and former officer Carmen Elizondo.