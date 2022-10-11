Who is Hal Harrell? Uvalde school district superintendent announces retirement months after Robb Elementary shooting 

On October 9, Uvalde school district superintendent Hal Harrell released a statement online sharing that he would retire from his position. Harrell's announcement has been the subject of much speculation, as it comes just under six months after the shooting at Robb Elementary school on May 24.

According to CNN, Hal Harrell had been facing criticism for the response of Uvalde District officials towards the mass shooting, which led to the death of 19 teachers and 2 members of staff. Harrell's resignation came on the heels of an official announcement that the entire Uvalde school district police force would be suspended.

Brett Cross @BCross052422 This is what it looked like outside of the schoolboard meeting as they awaited Supt. Hal Harrell. One man retiring brought this amount of support from our community but our 19 children and 2 teachers couldn’t. It’s reprehensible. And then none of them This is what it looked like outside of the schoolboard meeting as they awaited Supt. Hal Harrell. One man retiring brought this amount of support from our community but our 19 children and 2 teachers couldn’t. It’s reprehensible. And then none of them https://t.co/bwxrXf9n1H

In an official district press release, it was stated that several officials have been placed on leave, including acting district police chief Lt. Miguel Hernandez and student services director Ken Mueller. The specific reasons for their dismissals have not yet been disclosed.

The press release read:

“Recent developments have uncovered additional concerns with department operations."

As per WBUR, the families of the Uvalde victims have been protesting outside the school district headquarters since early October. They claim that the school district should be held accountable for what was seen as a lackluster response to an active shooter situation.

Jose Arredondo @sportsguyjose Marissa Lozano, sister of Irma Garcia, who was one of the two teachers killed at Robb, told Hal Harrell “People say that you’re a nice man and that maybe be true but my family has yet to be on the receiving end of that kindness.” #Uvalde Marissa Lozano, sister of Irma Garcia, who was one of the two teachers killed at Robb, told Hal Harrell “People say that you’re a nice man and that maybe be true but my family has yet to be on the receiving end of that kindness.” #Uvalde https://t.co/CtWBmmyiHg

The Texas Tribune reported that the alleged gunman carried out his attack for over an hour before being confronted by police officers, who fatally shot him after waiting in the hallway of the school for an extended period of time.

Hal Harrell graduated from Uvalde High school

According to Mysanantonio, Hal Harrell spent much of his life in the district as he graduated from Uvalde High school himself before he began his career. In an official email to colleagues and employees, Hal Harrell stated that he was retiring after working in the Uvalde school district for over 30 years.

Niki Griswold @nikigriswold This was how superintendent Hal Harrell was received when he arrived for the school board meeting Monday night This was how superintendent Hal Harrell was received when he arrived for the school board meeting Monday night https://t.co/9lHgPTI0cZ

Harrell wrote:

“I am in my 31st year in education, all served and dedicated to the students and families here in Uvalde."

Hal Harrell mentioned in another online statement that he will continue to serve as superintendent until a successor is selected by the board.

He wrote:

"Uvalde’s success is not based on one person, but on the efforts, dedication and love of so many. I grew up watching others set the stage and examples that students in the community needed to guide them. I will remain here throughout the year until a new superintendent can be named."

He added:

"I am truly grateful for your support and well wishes. My decision to retire has not been made lightly and was made after much prayer and discernment."

Manuel Rizo @RizoUvalde Mostly victims families crowded inside UCISD board meeting waiting on a response on the retirement of failed leader Hal Harrell. His supporters in numbers outside giving us a warm welcome. The board refused to change the meeting to the larger auditorium-suppression at its best. Mostly victims families crowded inside UCISD board meeting waiting on a response on the retirement of failed leader Hal Harrell. His supporters in numbers outside giving us a warm welcome. The board refused to change the meeting to the larger auditorium-suppression at its best. https://t.co/YSa0IIBQ3g

Other officials who came under scrutiny after the shooting were former Uvalde police chief Pete Arredondo and former officer Carmen Elizondo.

