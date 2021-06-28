Who is Hunter McGrady’s husband? Everything about her relationship with Brian Keys as couple welcomes first child together

Hunter McGrady recently teased the birth of her first child, a baby boy, through an Instagram story on June 27. In her story, she wrote:

“I’ve never known a love like this. I’ve been enjoying and in pure bliss. Can’t wait to introduce you guys to this sweet boy.”

The Instagram story that she shared (Image via Hunter McGrady/Instagram)

The picture features a look at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model’s baby boy’s ear and his tiny hand grasping onto his mom’s finger.

Who is Hunter McGrady’s husband?

Hunter McGrady’s husband, Brian Keys, grew up in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. He went to Hussian College and graduated in 1999. Brian then relocated to New York to start his career in the advertising industry.

Currently, Brian Keys is an advertising executive and the vice president and creative director of the BGB Group. He is not very active on social media.

Hunter McGrady describes him by saying:

“He was so what I had imagined a New York ad man to be like.”

Hunter McGrady and Brian Keys met each other on Snapchat. The latter was dating another woman who encouraged him to follow the plus-size model, who seemed to be more his type.

Hunter McGrady and Brian Keys met in person when the 28-year-old model was shooting in New York. The couple met for their first date in March 2016 at a bar in the West Village of Manhattan called Bobo.

Hunter McGrady said:

“[On our first date], I saw him and was like, ‘That’s my husband.’ I just felt like I knew him forever. We’re both very easygoing and spontaneous. We have the same humor and the same likes. It just goes to show that when it works, it works!”

The relationship became stronger, and three months later, Brian Keys flew to meet the rest of Hunter McGrady’s family. She then moved to New York, and when her lease was up, she moved into Keys’ apartment in Brooklyn.

Brian Keys proposed to the California native on a date in Central Park on December 29th, 2017. They got married in Moorpark, California, on June 16th, 2019.

