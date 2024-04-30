Who is Indy Clinton? Rihanna praises Australian influencer, calling her a "baddie" at Fenty Beauty foundation launch

In a moment that set social media abuzz, global music icon and beauty mogul Rihanna praised Australian social media influencer Indy Clinton at the launch event for Fenty Beauty's latest foundation line.

The event held on April 26, 2024, in Los Angeles was attended by many influencers and artists, including the mum of three Clinton. Rihanna and Indy Clinton shared an adorable moment before posing for pictures; the music icon was stunned to know the influencer is a mother to three. Calling Clinton a "baddie," she said —

"You are such a baddie. You are pretty, but not as many are as baddie as you."

Indy Clinton has been an influencer since her early teens. Born and raised in Australia, she is known for sharing a mix of modeling and lifestyle content with her social media family, especially on TikTok. Last year, she was crowned the TikTok Creator of the Year 2023.

Indy Clinton, a closer look at the influencer

Born on July 4, 1997, a 26-year-old Aussie influencer started her modeling career on Instagram in 2013. She had modeling and brand gigs at the age of 15.

Clinton posts various content for her Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok family. The model and social media sensation distinguishes herself by showcasing a blend of urban modeling shots and lifestyle content, capturing her diverse adventures across Australia.

Clinton became a TikTok star when her funny videos of raising two children went viral to her now 1.8 million followers. At the recent 2023 TikTok Awards, which was held at Sydney's Hordern Pavilion, Indy Clinton was crowned. While expecting her third child, Clinton flaunted the baby bump in a black halter neckline gown with a center-parted bun, leaving two wavy strands on her face.

After being announced as the winner of the Most Loved Influencer, the pregnant mother gave a speech thanking her fans, who voted. She revealed that she was worried about attending the event as her nerves might lead to premature delivery. Lastly, thanking her family, she said —

"Shout out to all of the other amazing nominees who create incredible content every day. Finally, thank you to my adorable kids, Navy and Bambi, and my hot husband for their support."

Clinton married Ben Azar in Palm Beach, Australia, on May 1, 2020. Keeping her hair and makeup minimal, the fashion influencer opted for a simple yet chic white traditional dress tailored by Becandbridge.

Indy Clinton humorously plays the contrast on her TikTok bio, suggesting her parenting challenges and conquering awards, "Sleep-deprived mum but also Tiktok creator of the year." Clinton is a mother to Navy, three, Bambi, one, and Soul, four months, to whom she welcomed a week after being crowned.

Indy Clinton and Rihanna's adorable moment at Fenty Beauty's new foundation launch

Amidst the glamour and excitement of the Fenty Beauty new foundation launch on Friday, April 26, 2024, a heartwarming and memorable moment unfolded between Rihanna and Indy Clinton, shared with her 600,000+ followers on Instagram.

In a wholesome interaction, the influencer told Rihanna about her fondness for Fenty Beauty's Soft'Lit Naturally Luminous Longwear Foundation. In response, Rihanna showed gratitude and was shocked to know Clinton's lifestyle with three children —

"Three under three?! I think I'm mental with two under two!" Rihanna said.

Later, the duo posed for photographer, and Indy Clinton shared that she had left her children with her husband, Ben, to attend the event —

"I left my kids back in Australia to be here tonight."

The Diamonds singer then held her hands and stepped back to look at Clinton's fit praise on the mum of three, saying that she is proud of her —

"You making this sh*t look easy. How do you look like that? What the f**k?. So proud of you!"

The impressed Rihanna grabbed Indy Clinton's hand, took her to nearby onlookers, and said,

"She has got three under three; look at her, four months. She left them in Australia to be at my event." Lastly, the duo hugged each other.

Fenty Beauty is a makeup line by Rihanna that promises to be inclusive for all women. Her new launch of Soft'Lit Naturally Luminous Foundation in 50 shades reflects the promise. Rihanna wrote on her Instagram that this is the product they have been on for a couple of years.