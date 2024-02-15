Who is Jackie Weaver? Netizens think Weaver Line is named after viral Zoom star after 6 London Overground lines are renamed

Jackie Weaver became an internet sensation for her no-nonsense attitude while moderating a meeting between the members of Handforth Parish Council over a Zoom video call during the pandemic in December 2020. The eventful meeting, which was broadcast online due to the pandemic restrictions, quickly went viral as Weaver was seen muting people and kicking them out to the waiting room as the call went chaotic.

Jackie Weaver quickly became an unlikely star on social media, with the Zoom video spreading like wildfire. So, when Mayor Sadiq Khan revealed one of the London Overground lines was named Weaver, netizens quickly latched on to the name, jesting that the Overground was paying homage to her. One user tweeted,

"Congratulations Jackie Weaver. Deserved recognition for a life dedicated to public service and authority."

Jackie Weaver was employed by the Cheshire Association of Local Councils and was called to facilitate the meeting amid concerns about poor councilor behavior.

Jackie Weaver's Zoom meeting shot her to fame

Not much is known about Weaver's life before the viral Zoom meeting. According to her LinkedIn page, Weaver has been the chief officer at the Cheshire Association of Local Councils since 1997.

After the eventful meeting, Weaver's life changed. She has since released an autobiography titled. You Do Have the Authority Here! The title was a nod to the Zoom call when Handforth Parish Council chairman Brian Tolver angrily told her, "You have no authority here, Jackie Weaver!" immediately afterward, she removed him from the meeting.

According to Shropshire Star, Weaver has also appeared on quiz shows, including Channel 4's Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2021 and Have I Got News for You? She still juggles her day job at the council with being a celebrity, even hosting her podcast Jackie Weaver Has The Authority.

She also helmed a campaign for the National Association of Local Councils to boost numbers. She hopes to encourage more people to get involved in their local councils, irrespective of their age or background, saying,

"None of us can change the world, but we can change our own back yard. You know what needs fixing in your community and you can have a say."

According to The Guardian, it was revealed in 2022 that Weaver seemingly had no authority to do what she did, including muting microphones and removing individual councilors when the meeting became challenging.

Netizens troll the new Overground names

On Thursday, Sadiq Khan announced the new names for the London Overground lines, dubbed Lioness, Mildmay, Windrush, Weaver, Suffragette and Liberty lines. As this information went public, netizens took to trolling the names.

They joshed about the Weaver line being named after Jackie Weaver when it was an homage to London's textile industry. Many congratulated Weaver on X, calling it a "deserved recognition."

The Weaver Line, denoted by the maroon color, will run from Liverpool Street to Cheshunt/Enfield Town/Chingford and was named to pay tribute to the "areas of London known for their textile trade."

The London Overground rebrand, a project steered by Sadiq Khan and Transport for London (TfL), is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

