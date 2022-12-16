Who is Jacob Strand suing? Athena Strand’s father files new lawsuit in the wake of her death

The father of Athena Strand, the Wise County girl killed last month, has filed a lawsuit against the FedEx driver, Tanner Horner, accused of murdering the young girl. The lawsuit also named the contractor who hired the driver and FedEx as defendants responsible for his daughter's death.

On December 13, 2022, Athena Strand's father, Jacob Strand, filed a lawsuit seeking $1 million in damages in a jury trial against the defendants, Tanner Horner, FedEx, and Big Topspin, the contractor who employed the accused.

Horner confessed to investigators that he killed the 7-year-old after delivering a package to her home.

Athena Strand, a 7-year-old girl from Wise County, was reported missing by her stepmother on November 30. Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, a FedEx truck driver, confessed to abducting and killing Athena after delivering a package to the child's family home and was subsequently charged with capital murder.

Athena Strand's father says that FedEx is partly responsible for the death of his daughter

Happening now: #AthenaStrand's mother Maityln Gandy speaks to the media for the first time. Her 7-year-old daughter was abducted and killed by a contracted FedEx driver last week. Next to her is the package that was delivered, it was a Christmas present to Athena.

The lawsuit filed by Athena Strand’s father alleges that FedEx and the contractor failed to do their due diligence in investigating the suspect, who was reportedly accused of assaulting a woman three years ago. It should be noted that Horner was not arrested or charged with the crime. However, Athena’s devastated parents have stated that the employers should have investigated the suspect.

Part of the lawsuit stated:

"Big Topspin and FedEx breached the duty of care, including...in the negligent hiring of Defendant Tanner Horner...in failing to properly investigate Defendant Tanner Horner's criminal history, mental health history, and prior employment."

Tanner Horner, who worked as a freelance contractor for FedEx, reportedly abducted Athena Strand after he panicked when he allegedly hit her with his truck as he backed out of the driveway. Horner was delivering a package, containing a Christmas gift, to Athena's home at the time.

Horner told investigators that she was not injured after being struck by the van. However, the suspect, who feared Athena would tell her father about the incident, killed her inside the truck.

Strand's mother also has legal representation but has yet to file suit her attorneys told me Wednesday.

Horner reportedly killed Athena an hour after he abducted her from her driveway. Days after her tragic death, Athena’s biological mother, Maitlyn Gandy, criticized the delivery company that hired her daughter’s killer, stating that FedEx should have conducted more thorough background checks. She said:

"Athena was robbed of the opportunity to be anything she wanted to be. I was robbed of watching her grow up by a man that everybody was supposed to be able to trust to do one simple task: deliver a Christmas present and leave."

Athena’s body was found seven miles from her father’s home two days after being abducted from the driveway.

