Who is Jame Burns? McKinney Amber alert issued in wake of missing sisters report

Authorities in McKinney have issued an amber alert for two sisters believed to have been abducted by their paternal grandmother, Jame Burns.

The 60-year-old is accused of abducting her two young grandchildren during a supervised visit with their father, Justin Burns. The siblings, identified as 9-year-old Jessica Burns and 6-year-old Jennifer Burns, were accompanied by CPS, who had temporary custody of the sisters.

(McKinney, TX. January 20, 2023) – The McKinney Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding two young girls who were abducted last night.



Authorities said that on Thursday, January 19, the two children were visiting their father at a pizza restaurant near Central Expressway and Virginia Parkway in McKinney when they were abducted by Jame Burns. The CPS officer who had accompanied the children during the supervised visit alerted the authorities after they were taken from the restaurant.

It is unclear exactly how the abduction took place despite the presence of a CPS officer.

Abducted children believed to be in danger as Jame Burns has a prior criminal record

Police are currently searching for Jame Burns, and are yet to disclose additional details on the events that led up to the abduction. While authorities did not specify the reason behind the children's custody status, they emphasized that the abducted kids are believed to be in grave danger. Carla Marion Reeves, the Public Information officer for McKinney Police, said:

"The grandmother does have a criminal history that's why it is imperative at this time that we locate Jennifer and Jessica and get them back safely."

Jame Burns was allegedly indicted for child criminal negligence and possession of a controlled substance in 2021.

Authorities said that the girls' father, Justin Burns, who was at the restaurant when officers responded to the scene, was taken into custody and charged with kidnapping on suspicion of being involved in the children's abduction.

Police are now asking for the public’s assistance in locating the girls taken by their paternal grandmother, who reportedly weighs 230 pounds and is about 5 feet tall.

Authorities said that they are working with the FBI to locate the missing girls who were last seen around 6 pm at the pizza restaurant. They added that the suspect was driving a black SUV:

“Burns is driving a black SUV with a scratch on the front, silver door handles, and a black interior.”

Officials have also provided a description of the two missing sisters. The eldest sister Jessica Burns is described as white, 4 '10'' tall, and weighs 90 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. The youngest sister Jennifer measures 4 feet and weighs 60 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and was reportedly last seen wearing purple-framed glasses.

People with information are requested to call 911.

