Who are Jep Sedgwick and Nathan Barba? Pitchbook fires employee as racist Palestinian video goes viral, sparks outrage

A video of two white men identified as Jep Sedgwick and Nathan Barba seemingly harassing a man wearing a Palestine sweatshirt has gone viral as netizens slammed the duo online.

The caption on the video posted on TikTok by Clarissabitar stated that he was wearing a pro-Palestine sweatshirt while picking up his partner in San Francisco when two “racist’ individuals began harassing him.

Expand Tweet

In the video, a seemingly inebriated man in a black t-shirt, identified as Jep Sedgwick, approaches the young man in a car, asking, “Do You even know what’s happening?” before trying to get inside the vehicle. The question appeared to be in reference to the Israel-Hamas conflict that began after the Palestine militant group launched a surprise ambush, killing over a thousand Israelis earlier this month.

The young man behind the camera, while confronting Sedgwick, immediately locks the car and rolls up his window as the latter tries to prevent him from doing so by attempting to break the glass.

Sedgwick then moves behind the car, where another white man, identified as Nathan Barba, is seen deriding the young man who yells “Keep going” while documenting their behavior. Jep Sedgwick was then seen kicking the car multiple times before the video concluded.

What we know about Jep Sedgwick seen in a viral video harassing a man wearing a pro-Palestine sweatshirt

The video has triggered a volley of comments slamming Jep Sedgwick and Nathan Barba as racist white men. Shortly after the video went viral online, social media users identified them as two finance software company employees.

Jep Sedgwick, who was identified as an employee at PitchBook, a financial data and software company based in Seattle, Washington, was reportedly fired after the video went viral online. Sedgwick has reportedly been working as a Business Development Executive at PitchBook for two years

Expand Tweet

In a statement on Twitter, PitchBook, while announcing that it had fired the employee, said that the company does not condone Sedgwick’s actions, adding that they do not tolerate any acts of violence or harassment.

“We investigated this incident as soon as we learned of it. PitchBook does not tolerate violence or harassment of any kind. The individual in the video is no longer with the company, and the actions in the video do not represent PitchBook.”

What we know about Nathan Barba

Expand Tweet

As people online applauded PitchBook’s swift disciplinary measure against the employee, netizens identified the other perpetrator as Nathan Barba, who works at Invictus Growth Partners. Many demanded that the company make a statement condemning Barba's behavior.

Per his LinkedIn, Nathan Barba has been employed at Invictus Growth Partners as an Associate in California for five months. Prior to joining the company, the University of Southern California graduate worked as an Investment Banking Analyst at Houlihan Lokey in San Francisco.

Outraged netizens took to social media demanding Invictus Growth Partners discipline their employee:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Invictus Growth Partners has yet to address the incident. Meanwhile, as the conflict intensifies, more than 4,000 people have been killed in Israel and Gaza since Hamas attacked the country,