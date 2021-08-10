Who was Jeune Loup? All about 22-year-old rising rapper who died after being fatally shot in Montreal

Canadian rapper Jeune Loup, also known as Young Wolf, was shot in the Villeray area of Montreal on August 8. He was reported dead at the scene, passing away at 22.

Police were called to the scene on Sunday around 9.45 pm and found the victim near a parked car with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.

Jeune Loup's death was confirmed by TVA Nouvelle on August 9. Fellow artist Nicholas Craven also confirmed that it was the musician, real name Pierre Clermont-Duquerns, who was fatally shot.

Investigators began interviewing witnesses and deployed a canine unit to expedite efforts to detect evidence. At this time, no suspects or arrests have been made.

Unfortunately, Jeune Loup's death is marked as the fifth murder in a wave of gun violence in the Montreal area this month. It is also the 17th homicide to take place in the city in 2021. Local area police believe it to be linked to organized crime.

Jeune Loup's legacy

The musician held a controversial past, having been accused of assault by an ex-girlfriend. Loup previously denied all of the allegations against him.

Jeune Loup, as shared in the above Instagram post, was set to release his second album sometime in 2021. He released his first album in 2019 with his most popular song, titled "Sensuelle."

The singer also had a YouTube channel that had over 18K followers and 31K followers on Instagram. Jeune Loup's music, under his stage name Young Wolf, is available for streaming on Spotify.

Many fans shared their condolences for the rapper's passing by commenting under his singular post on Instagram. The majority of the comments state: "Rest in peace," while others commented on Jeune Loup's legacy.

All comments are translated from French.

One user commented:

"Rest in peace, What matters is not the years in your life.This is the life that there has been in the years — Abraham Lincoln."

Another user stated:

"RIP Young Wolf you were really making me laugh."

A third user commented:

"Good eternal rest to you, Young Wolf."

Jeune Loup's family is requesting privacy during this time. They, along with the police, are currently looking for more information regarding the star's death. Details of his memorial service have not been released at this time.

Also read: How did Chucky Thompson die? Tributes pour in as legendary hip hop producer passes away at 53

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Ravi Iyer